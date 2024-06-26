OH, MARY! on Broadway to Offer $43 & $47 Tickets as Part of Rush and Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! begins performances tonight on Broadway at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will officially open July 11, 2024 and play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024.

The show is also launching digital lottery and in-person rush policies, available for all performances beginning tonight as follows:

Digital Lottery

Entries for the Oh, Mary! digital lottery will open at 12 AM one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $47.00 each. Visit OhMaryPlay.com/lottery to enter.

In-Person Rush

‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office (149 West 45th Street) for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens . Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $43.00 each.

General tickets, beginning at $49.00, are available now online, in person at the Lyceum Box Office, or by calling 212.239.6200. The performance schedule is as follows: Monday - Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM. Run time is approximately 80 minutes.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

