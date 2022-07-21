Now Hiring: Stage Manager, Singers & Dancers, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/21/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Ignite is seeking an experienced Stage Manager to participate in our production of Elf The Musical; set to perform at the Grandel Theater December 15th-18th, 2022. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 27th, with rehearsals Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm, Fridays 6:30-8:30 pm, and Saturdays 10:00 am- 2:00 pm starting September 14th. Tech week is December 5th through the 12th. Shows run December 13-18, 2022. Purpose of Position: The Ignite Stage Manager (SM) is key to creating an efficient and pos... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Engineer

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced sound engineer to participate in our production of Elf the Musical; set to perform at the Grandel Theater December 15-18, 2022 . Tech week is December 5-14, 2022. We prioritize working with people who can identify audio-related needs, develop creative solutions to those needs, and ensure the execution of those solutions. Specifically, we are seeking someone who can confidently run up to 30 body microphones, and execute sound cues/music tracks for fina... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Elf The Musical Music Director for Ignite Theatre Company

Ignite is seeking an experienced Music Director to participate in our production of Elf The Musical; set to perform at the Grandel Theater December 15th-18th, 2022 . Auditions will be Saturday, August 27th, with rehearsals Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm, Fridays 6:30-8:30 pm, and Saturdays 10:00 am- 2:00 pm starting September 14th. Tech week is December 5th through the 18th. Job Summary Responsible for Developing, coordinating, and supervising Ignite Theatre Company's mainstage production of Elf T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager- Starlight Theatre

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is looking for a dedicated, energetic and hard-working "Star" to join our Operations team as House Manager! This will be a full-time, hourly position that will work year-round. The House Manager(s) plays a very important role at Starlight, as they are responsible for managing front of house operations of the venue during events inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The Technical Director (a F/T, exempt position up to 50k) is responsible for the overall operation and progress of the physical production elements as well as collaborating with a team to provide for season planning, budget accounting, Creation of production elements, and construction of all required scenic elements, maintenance of all aspects of Technical equipment including the PAC a/v. This position works closely with the department to reach artistic goals within allotted resources. A portio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions - Singers & Dancers - Salt Lake City

Auditions in Salt Lake City on August 9th, 2022. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for an audition time slot. SEEKING: Dancers Strong, professional, seasoned, and versatile dancers 18+ with styles that include Contemporary, Jazz, Theater Dance, Showgirl and Hip Hop. Candidates must be available and willing to travel internationally aboard our ships. SEEKING: Vocalists/Principals Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions - Singers and Dancers - Vancouver, BC

Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for an audition time slot on August 11th, 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada SEEKING: Vocalists/Principals Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theater/Broadway, and Jazz. Movement or dance background and strong acting ability a plus. Cand... (more)

Internships - Creative: Social Media Intern - Headwall Theatre Company

Position: Social Media Intern What Headwall is about: We are a new company, building a team to help bring us to the next level, especially once we secure funding, which is our next big goal. We want to expand our family as we grow! Looking to give someone the opportunity to learn from and work with theatre professionals in an off-off broadway setting. We are looking for: Someone who wants to enter an exciting new theatre company from the ground up. Must have experience with social media, ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a creative, producorial-minded individual to serve as Artistic Associate. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, the Artistic Associate will take on a vital role as part of the organization's artistic team. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to cont... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit LORT organization located in Naples, Florida seeking a Director of Community Engagement. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regula... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe/Dresser

Retro Productions is seeking a WARDROBE MASTER/DRESSER for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. The stipend for this role is $150. The production goes into rehearsal August 7th (evenings and weekends) for a September 9th opening. The WARDROBE MASTER/DRESSER is not needed in rehearsal until September 3rd. Additional relevant dates include Load In September 5th (pleas... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Stage Manager

Retro Productions is seeking a ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. The STIPEND for this role is $150. The production goes into rehearsal August 7th (evenings and weekends) for a September 9th opening. The ASM is not needed in rehearsal until Thursday, September 1st. Additional relevant dates include Load In September 5th (please note: th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Retro Productions is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR/ DRIVER for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. All actors and creatives receive an equal STIPEND of $250. Relevant dates are Load In September 5th (please note: this is Labor Day), and Load Out September 25th. You may be asked to participate in pre-production meetings over zoom, to be scheduled at the groups convenien... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Short Film Casting Call

Casting is underway for Night in New York a film produced by Rachel Barclay & written & directed by Shireen Khaled. We're looking for two characters: CAMELIA: Female, 40-55; "the spontaneous one" NADIM: Male, 45-55; "the pragmatic one." Filming will take place over 2 days & in 1 location in New York City. About the film The short is about a longtime married couple who realize amidst the still-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic that they have suddenly fallen out of love.They spend their n... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a seasonal COMPANY MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, ... (more)