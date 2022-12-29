Now Hiring Stage Manager, Costume Designer, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/29/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Crew: TOURING STAGE MANAGER

Green Feather Foundation Inc seeks a collaborative AEA Stage Manager for an upcoming tour of AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND. AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND is a Native American/First Nations Tale told through Puppetry, Dance and Movement, Native Songs, Text and Storytelling. Cultural Truth of the Native People is essential to the storytelling. Six Native American/First Nations Actors, each play multiple characters in this Native American/First Nations story of Ajijaak, a Crane whose journey takes her fro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer: Cabaret

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society is seeking a Choreographer for its April 2023 production of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret! ABOUT US For fifty years, the Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society-America's only theater group with its own law school!-has given Georgetown University Law Center students, faculty, graduates, and their friends an outlet for their creative energies and talents. Every year, the group mounts a staged reading in the fall and a fully staged musical production in the sp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: TADA! Youth Theater Seeks Costume Designer ASAP

Drama Desk Award-winning TADA! Youth Theater actively seeks a Costume Designer for its Winter Production Founded in 1984, TADA! Youth Theater inspires young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions, and educational programs. TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Supervisor, Events/External Rentals

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scul... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions

Little Radical Theatrics is thrilled to announce auditions for its Spring All Ages Community Theater production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"! Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson Choreographed by Shawn Lowe Stage Managed by Jason True PLEASE NOTE ALL ROLES ARE OPEN TO: ALL GENDERS, ALL ETHNICITIES, ALL BODY TYPES Performers of African, Arabian and Middle Eastern descent, BIPOC and Global Majority performers HIGHLY ENCOURAGED TO AUDITION F... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

Music Theatre of CT (MTC) is home to an award winning School of Performing Arts program and is currently seeking new teaching arists! MTC is looking for one or more artist(s) to teach several Musical Theatre and/or Acting & Improv classes that range from Grades K through 8. Specific classes and times can be given upon request, but all classes meet once a week for ten weeks beginning January 23rd. Please see MTC's School Calendar for days and weeks off: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/calendar. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS

DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing notable productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sing with the nation's first gay and lesbian choir

Audition for The Stonewall Chorale! Auditioning is painless, and we rehearse every Tuesday at St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson St., (near Christopher), 7 - 9:30 p.m. This March, we'll be performing "Considering Matthew Shepard," a stirring, three-part oratorio commemorating the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's death. Employing a variety of musical styles, including gospel, traditional hymns, blues and folk, the simple yet poignant melodies of the score hold an appeal to all listeners.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions- Children of Eden Jr

Artisan Center Theater Announcing Auditions For: Children of Eden Jr. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International Book by John Caird|Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz| Based on a concept by Charles Lisanby Directed by Joshua Maxwell Music Direction by Katherine O'Neal Choreography by Michaela Trebing AUDITION DATES: Monday, January 9, 2023 from 6:30pm-9:00pm Callbacks (if requested by Director) - Tuesday, , 2022 January 10, from 6:30pm - 9:00pm ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Bodyguard The Musical

NON-PAID/NON-UNION AUDITIONS JANUARY 14 12-6pm JANUARY 15 12-6pm CALLBACKS January 17 BY INVITE ONLY SHOW INFORMATION Shows: June 15-18 2023 Show Location:1500 East Broad Street Columbus, OH 43205 Tech week: June 11-14 2023 Rehearsal Rehearsal dates/times:Sunday-Wednesday Starts April 23, 2023 Sunday 2pm-6pm Monday-Wednesday 6pm-10pm Rehearsal Location: The Brian Muha Memorial Foundation 880 S. Wayne Ave , Columbus , OH 43204 Production Description Whitney Houston's mu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Scenic Technical Designer

Scenic Technical Designer The Public Theater seeks a skilled Auto CAD and Vector Works a Full Time Scenic Technical Designer (formerly known as our Draftsperson) to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Scenic Technical Designer will report to the Technical Director and work closely with the Associate and Assistant Technical Directors to create technical drawings for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work with designers and the rest of the production department to insure all scenery draw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) welcomes applications from skilled professionals who are excited to play a key role in the continuing growth and evolution of a thriving theatre producing organization and helping to shape the cultural life of Cincinnati, OH. Reporting directly to CSC's Producing Artistic Director, the Managing Director will form a strong working relationship with the CSC's Board of Directors, inspire staff towards constant improvement and innovation, and establish the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accountant

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight Theatre is seeking an energetic, dynamic and motivated Accountant to join our team! This position focuses primarily on accounts payable, payroll, fixed assets and occasionally assists with other accounting tasks as deemed appropriate/merited. Primary Payroll Responsibilities: Process and balance weekly and bi-weekly payroll, as few ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to the CEO

About Us: The St. George Theatre Restoration Inc, a 501©3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the restoration of the theatre and the development as a cultural and performing arts center for Staten Island and all of New York City by providing community outreach, educational programs, and public performances. The St. George Theatre, Staten Island's premier 1,900 seat performing arts venue is currently seeking an Executive Assistant to the CEO. Job Description: Reporting d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Ticketing Manager

POSITION: Sales and Ticketing Manager, Lookingglass Theatre Company REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Exempt Theatre Overview As one of the country's largest ensemble theatres dedicated to the creation of new work, Lookingglass Theatre Company seeks to redefine the theatrical experience and to make theatre more exhilarating, inspirational, and accessible to all. Founded in 1988 by a group of Northwestern University theatre graduates, Lookingglass moved i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead House Manager

The Wilma Theater seeks a Lead House Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, courage, care, rigor, joy, collaboration, and liberation. The Lead House Manager will contribute... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Chevalier Ballet offers Professional Drop-in Classes

Chevalier Ballet is proud to offer professional dancers, affordable classes, with renowned instructors through its new Professional Drop-in Program. Join Chevalier's professional company classes. Classes will be taught by Director Sara Knight or other esteemed ballet masters/rehearsal directors. Single- Taker Class Mon OR Tue OR Thu OR Fri morning 11:00am-12:15pm One company class- $12 Double- Taker Classes Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri morning 11:00am-12:15pm Two company classes in the same wee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) are seeking candidates for the role of Executive Director, a joint appointment that serves as the administrative leader of two separate but linked non-profit theater companies. The position is based in Cleveland, with a two-month residency in Lake Tahoe during the summer festival there, and occasional additional trips throughout the year. The Executive Director will provide entrepreneurial, flexible, and people-centered leader... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Assistant, Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

ABOUT CITY PARKS FOUNDATION City Parks Foundation (CPF) is the only independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer programs in public parks throughout the five boroughs of New York City. At CPF, we are dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through arts, environmental education, sports, and community building programs for all New Yorkers. Our ethos is simple: we believe thriving parks mean thriving communities. We produc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Project Manager

The Wilma Theater is looking for a Project Manager to join the team of HILMA, a new opera by Kate Scelsa, Music by Robert Johanson, Directed by Morgan Green. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are cu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CASTING: House of Ramon Iglesia

Moonbox Productions Seeks Actors for HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA Performing April 14- April 30, 2023 @ The Mosesian Center for The Arts, Watertown, MA First Rehearsal February 27, 2023 (Location TBD) KEY PERSONNEL: Playwright: Jose Rivera Director: Arthur Gomez Producer: Sharman Altshuler SYNOPSIS: (Cast of 7) THE HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA is a play about a bright, Americanised son's tortured efforts to break away from his tradition-bound parents. A break that can't be made until he learns t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre has several openings for performers in the Spring 2023 touring season! Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis until all roles have been filled. The spring touring season runs from January to May with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates: January 2, 2023-May 18,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Marketing and Sponsorship Programs

The St. George Theatre Restoration Inc, a 501©3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the restoration of the theatre and the development as a cultural and performing arts center for Staten Island and all of New York City by providing community outreach, educational programs, and public performances. The St. George Theatre, Staten Island's premier 1,900 seat performing arts venue is currently seeking a Manager, Marketing & Sponsorship Programs who will report to the CEO. The Manager will dev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Position Title: Director of Development Reports to: CEO Supervises: Occasional volunteers Position Summary: The Director of Development is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all development aspects for The Players Centre for Performing Arts including, major gifts, annual giving, planned giving, special events, and capital campaigns. The Director of Development works closely with the CEO and the Board of Trustees in all development and fundraising endeavors. Qualifi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Position Title: Director of Operations Reports to: CEO Supervises: Box Office Manager and occasional volunteers Position Summary: The Director of Operations (DO) has the responsibility for coordinating and overseeing the company's daily operations including but not limited to purchasing, payables, facilities, and technology needs. The DO works with a great deal of independence and exercises independent judgment in performing a wide variety of duties. The DO ensures the quality of operatio... (more)