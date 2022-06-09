Now Hiring: Lead Scenic Designer, Production Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/9/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Project Manager (Contract Position)

Position Title: Project Manager (Contract Position) About Dramatists Guild Foundation: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurtu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Media Theatre

MEDIA THEATRE is an award-winning 491-seat theatre in Delaware County, Pennsylvania that produces an engaging theatrical season of new and classic works each year and plays host to a number of community events and festivals while also offering a conservatory-style education program for young professionals. The organization is seeking a administrative leader who will oversee all musical, theatrical, and educational operations of the theatre. The ideal candidate will possess excellent executive l... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting - EVITA - Ensemble and Supporting roles

Seeking exceptional singers and actors for upcoming production of "Evita." Rehearsals start: September 11, 2022. Opening: September 30, 2022 -Closing: October 23, 2022 at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, Hudson, FL. Additional Information: Pay totals from: $500 - 700 (base salary range: $400/wk). Three to five shows per week, an additional $100-$300+/wk. earned from tips from food and beverage service (cocktail serving) prior to the show. All ensemble and supporting shall participate in foo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting - EVITA - All lead roles - Suncoast Broadway

Casting - EVITA - All lead roles - Suncoast Broadway Rehearsal and Production Dates: Rehearsals start: September 11, 2022. Opening: September 30, 2022 -Closing: October 23, 2022 at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, Hudson, FL. Additional information: Housing provided. Internet, utilities, shared company car, and meals on show days. Production description: Seeking exceptional singers and actors for upcoming production of "Evita. PAY: $400-600/week Submission details: Please submit your he... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Press Agent

DESCRIPTION General Press Agent, at Lincoln Center Theater: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT's education program, O... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - SPACE on Ryder Farm

About the Opportunity SPACE on Ryder Farm seeks its next Executive Director to lead the organization into a new era: one marked not solely by the return from COVID, but by the opportunity to live and thrive in adherence to the organization's recent strategic plan, as well as align the financial resources necessary for the organization to support its people and programs in an equitable, sustainable fashion. The Executive Director should be equally comfortable leading high-level vision, advoca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

About OPPA: On Pitch Performing Arts is in our 6th Season of producing community theatre and providing theatre education. We are firm believers in the value of children's theatre education and value this as one of our highest priorities. We truly believe that #theatrematters. OPPA! Mission Statement: On Pitch Performing Arts Inc. exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Waitstaff

Server Position-Hidden Gem Opportunity (Upper West Side) World renowned NYC restaurant and foodie destination with decades of history seeks an experienced server who can work quickly and efficiently with GREAT earning capability! You are the ideal candidate ... if you are:  A team-player  Comfortable in a fast-paced environment  Value punctuality, professionalism & accuracy (including good math skills)  Strong customer relation skills for our high-end clientele. Breakfast and lunc... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Design and Digital Marketing Internship

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for our paid Design and Digital Marketing Internship. This is a part-time internship, averaging 20-hours per week and is a great opportunity for early career graphic designers to learn about designing and creating content in a non-profit setting. This internship will run from July or August of 2022 to June 30, 2023. This position requires someone who is has demonstrated graphic design skills and proficiency in Adobe Creative Su... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Systems Administrator

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Tessitura Systems Administrator. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated expertise in the use of ticketing systems, preferably Tessitura, as well having skills in database management, and the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicants for this role should have exceptional attention t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Program Associate

Position Title: Program Associate About Dramatists Guild Foundation: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the creators ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator for the Midland Center for the Arts

Position Announcement/Description Midland Center for the Arts Midland, MI Position Title: Marketing Coordinator Supervisor: Director of Communications Classification: Full time Exempt Last Updated: June 7, 2022 Compensation: $36,000-$40,000 Annually About Midland Center for the Arts Midland Center for the Arts is a cultural destination where people find meaning and connection in their busy lives. One of Michigan's largest non-profit arts organizations, the Center is a unique... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: NYC Residential Real Estate Salesperson

THINKING ABOUT A CAREER IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE? **Join us for Cooper & Cooper CAREER NIGHT (~45 minutes) on Wednesday, June 8th at 7pm EST! See far below for webinar details and RSVP information. We hope to see you there!** Cooper & Cooper is a Manhattan-based Ivy League (Harvard/Columbia) Residential Real Estate Brokerage Firm looking for talented new Rental & Sales Real Estate Salespeople. THE FIRM: Cooper & Cooper is a premier residential real estate brokerage firm based in M... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Technical Director for Immediate Hire

East Hartford Summer Youth Festival, Inc. is seeking a Technical Director for our summer production of "The Addams Family." Rehearsals for the production begin June 20th and show dates are July 29, 30, & 31st. Rehearsal times during which set construction can take place are generally as follows: Monday through Friday from 6:30pm - 9:30pm. Experience with set design and construction, theatrical lighting, and leading a small team of youth and adults desired. Please email ehsyf.inc@gmail.com fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager - West Side Story - International Tour

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER - AUDITION NOTICE WEST SIDE STORY - INTERNATIONAL TOUR Seeking: Experienced Tour Production Stage Manager - International Experience a Plus Duties include maintaining the artistic intentions of the director, choreographer, and producer after opening. This Includes giving notes and calling brush up/understudy rehearsals. If interested, please email a short note, and a resume with key references immediately to: WSSTourStageManager@gmail.com PRESS... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing/General Manager - 59E59 Theaters

About the Opportunity 59E59 Theaters has emerged from the pandemic closure and reopened its three spaces, resuming its unique role in the New York City theater ecosystem as a company committed to providing a top-quality professional home and support services for non-profit theaters. During closure, the team at 59E59 engaged in the deep work required to craft a dynamic strategic plan, articulating next wave goals centering the mission of the organization and activating their commitments to eq... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Stage Manager - West Side Story - International Tour

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER - AUDITION NOTICE WEST SIDE STORY - INTERNATIONAL TOUR Seeking: Experienced Tour Production Stage Manager - International Experience a Plus Duties include maintaining the artistic intentions of the director, choreographer, and producer after opening. This Includes giving notes and calling brush up/understudy rehearsals. If interested, please email a short note, and a resume with key references immediately to: WSSTourStageManager@gmail.com PRE... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Dyer-Painter/Costume Crafts Artisan

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in costume dying, painting and crafts for the position of Dyer-Painter/Costume Crafts Artisan. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that averages around 28 to 32 weeks of full-time work in a typical season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. The person filling this role will start in late-August or early-September of 2022. This position requires someone who i... (more)