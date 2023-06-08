Now Hiring: Company Manager, Carpenter & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/8/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

CATEGORY NAME COMPANY

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Mean Girls National Tour - Company Manager

Mean Girls Touring, LLC is seeking an experienced Company Manager for their upcoming Bus & Truck Tour of Mean Girls. The Company Manager is responsible for the oversight of the tour, including overseeing the tour management team, the overall day-to-day operations of the tour, financial health and reporting, and personnel management. Theatrical touring experience is required. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Directly oversee the tour management team and set the culture and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Mean Girls National Tour - Company Manager

Mean Girls Touring, LLC is seeking an experienced Company Manager for their upcoming Bus & Truck Tour of Mean Girls. The Company Manager is responsible for the oversight of the tour, including overseeing the tour management team, the overall day-to-day operations of the tour, financial health and reporting, and personnel management. Theatrical touring experience is required. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Directly oversee the tour management team and set the culture and ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 13-August 1)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, has a last-minute need for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 68th Season (June 13 – August 1, 2023). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. Open to all applicants, but highest-need specialty areas are Dance, Costumes, Video, Sports and Male-Identifying / Non-Binary Counselors for our "Boys" Hall. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Production Manager

PRODUCTION MANAGER Department: Production Position: Full Time Location: New York City, In Person at Ensemble Studio Theatre Start Date: Mid-to-late June Compensation: Salary range is $50-58k commensurate with experience and skill set Benefits: Health insurance and other benefits begin after 30-days of employment Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), an acclaimed, award-winning nonprofit developmental theatre in Hell’s Kitchen, seeks a creative and dynamic Production Manager to join our team... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

POSITION: Development Assistant CLASSIFICATION: Seasonal STATUS: Non-Exempt REPORTS TO: Development Coordinator; Director of Development & Communications SUPERVISES: N/A LOCATION: On-site in Williamstown, MA COMPENSATION: $18/hour for an average of 40 hours/week HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to be accepted until position is filled. Application review and interviews to be conducted on a rolling basis, with an anticipated start date of June 26 and end date of August 13. Job S... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Step Afrika! is the world’s first professional company dedicated to the African American tradition of stepping. The Company’s mission is to preserve and promote stepping through professional performances and to inspire young people in and out of school through arts education programs emphasizing teamwork, commitment, and discipline. Step Afrika! was founded in December 1994 by C. Brian Williams, an accomplished stepper who recognized connections between stepping and African percussive tradition... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Costume Design Internship

The Costume Designer internship is for individuals seeking practical Costume Design experience. The Costume Design Intern will design and costume 8 summer showcase productions for Lakewood Institute of Theatre. June 12th-August 25th. For all details and a link to the calendar/schedule, go to https://www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org/summer-costume-designer.html Any questions, please contact lit@lakewoodplayhouse.org... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe/Stock Coordinator/ Lead Stitcher

Tulsa Ballet, one of the premiere ballet companies in America located in the heart of the Midwest, is looking for an energetic and focused individual for the position of Wardrobe/Stock Supervisor, Lead Stitcher. This position requires a driven and passionate professional with strong communication and organizational skills, a working knowledge of costume maintenance and cleaning, and excellent interpersonal and time management skills. Wardrobe/Stock Supervisor duties include but not limited to: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Trolley Cabaret performer

Discover Sarasota Tours, SRQ’s BEST Local Tour Company, is hiring professional actors and singers to perform in its nighttime theatrical tours on wheels. Hiring male and female performers for multiple roles: MURDER MYSTERY TOUR--Male jump-aboard plays multiple characters, some in light drag. Ringmaster rides on the trolley, works the crowd and must sing. Female jump-aboard plays several characters and sings. Show runs Thursday and Saturday nights year-round. HAUNTED SARASOTA TOUR--M... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Stage Manager

THEATER UNCORKED IS HIRING! We are currently looking for a Non-Union Stage Manager to join us this Fall at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre in Boston for our production of "The Memory of Water" by Shelagh Stevenson. Interested individuals please contact us at theateruncorked@gmail.com. Rehearsals will be held at the Umbrella Stage Company in Concord Mass in mid September with load in to the BCA late Nov with 6 performances Dec 6-10. Come play with us and be part of this moving and powerful pie... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature C... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hiring Actor-Educators for our 2023-2024 Season!

Speak About It is hiring Actor-Educators for our Orientation Tour and extended season. This summer, we will gather for two weeks of training that mixes rehearsal with educational workshops. This prepares our actor-educators to tour our flagship show, presenting the show and associated student training with students across the country for about three weeks. We offer the opportunity to extend your contract for pickup shows throughout the season. So if you’re passionate about healthy relat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hiring Actor-Educators for our 2023-2024 Season!

Speak About It is hiring Actor-Educators for our Orientation Tour and extended season. This summer, we will gather for two weeks of training that mixes rehearsal with educational workshops. This prepares our actor-educators to tour our flagship show, presenting the show and associated student training with students across the country for about three weeks. We offer the opportunity to extend your contract for pickup shows throughout the season. So if you’re passionate about healthy relat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hiring Actor-Educators for our 2023-2024 Season!

Speak About It is hiring Actor-Educators for our Orientation Tour and extended season. This summer, we will gather for two weeks of training that mixes rehearsal with educational workshops. This prepares our actor-educators to tour our flagship show, presenting the show and associated student training with students across the country for about three weeks. We offer the opportunity to extend your contract for pickup shows throughout the season. So if you’re passionate about healthy relati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hiring Actor-Educators for our 2023-2024 Season!

Speak About It is hiring Actor-Educators for our Orientation Tour and extended season. This summer, we will gather for two weeks of training that mixes rehearsal with educational workshops. This prepares our actor-educators to tour our flagship show, presenting the show and associated student training with students across the country for about three weeks. We offer the opportunity to extend your contract for pickup shows throughout the season. So if you’re passionate about healthy relation... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Chevalier Ballet Professional Training Program Summer Intensive

New York Summer Intensive 14-25 August, 2023 Ages 13-23 380 Broadway NY, NY 10013 1 Week: $700 2 Weeks: $1300 ​ Chevalier Ballet summer intensives offer a unique opportunity to study at a professional level in a workshop setting. Faculty include Chevalier Ballet full-time staff and renowned guest teachers. Dancers in the summer programs will be considered for Chevalier Ballet company member- and apprentice positions for the upcoming season, and for acceptance into the Ch... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Legally Blonde

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2023 production of Legally Blonde. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working closel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Resident Lighting Designer

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES • Ensures that the lighting quality of TheaterWorks productions and presentations are of the highest quality. • Serve as the Lighting Designer and Master Electrician for all TheaterWorks productions and educational programs. • Maintain lighting repertory plot in both theaters at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. • Responsible for overall execution of, but not limited to, practicals, fog and haze, and cue and run lights, and other lighting aspects of TheaterWorks ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education

JOB TITLE: DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: ARTISTIC DIRECTOR PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: EDUCATION STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: DIR-EDU COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE: The Director of Education will provide direction and oversight of the Education department’s strategic vision through the development of curriculum and programs for the Humphrey’s School of Musical Theatre (HSMT), The River, and Community Engagement; thereby providing students and commun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

JOB TITLE: MAJOR GIFTS OFFICER FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: DEVELOPMENT STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: DEV-MGO COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE: The Major Gifts Officer works closely with the Director of Development for the strategic development and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising plan for the moves management of current donors and prospects. The Major Gifts Officer is responsible for a portfolio of individua... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Technical Director

JOB TITLE: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: PRODUCTION MANAGER PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: PRODUCTION STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: PROD-TD COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE The Technical Director actively and fully supports the artistic vision of the theatre through seamless and collaborative implementation of all technical elements. Working closely with and reporting to the Production Manager, the ideal candidate possesses advanced knowledge in theatri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Urinetown: The Musical Auditions

URINETOWN: The Musical | A terrible water shortage has crippled the Gotham-like town that serves as the setting for Urinetown. In a mad attempt to regulate water consumption, the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-for-use amenities owned and operated by the corrupt and iron-fisted Caldwell B. Book by: Greg Kotis Music & Lyrics by: Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann Directed by: Amy Harbin Musical Director: Andre Magalhaes AUDITIONS: Tues... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Divine Sovereignty: The Play

This is a Faith based production, located in Joliet, Illinois. Calling for all theatre professionals (such as: director, stage manager, and set designer) and theatre crew. This is our first original work, and we are so excited for this production. Please email if interested. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Divine Sovereignty: The Play

This is a Faith based production, located in Joliet, Illinois. Calling for all theatre professionals (such as: director, stage manager, and set designer) and theatre crew. This is our first original work, and we are so excited for this production. Please email if interested. ... (more)