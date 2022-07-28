Now Hiring: Choreographer, Box Office Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/28/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: The Fulton Theatre is a contemporary, dynamic and growing theatrical producing organization housed in a National Historic Landmark building in the heart of a vibrant and thriving small city, Lancaster, PA. Our mission is to create and produce exceptional theatre that moves the collective soul of our community and honors our national historic landmark. A professional regional theatre since 1983, The Fulton has recently completed a $30 million dollar capital campaign and c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician/Spot Op

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks immediate replacement for Electrician/Spot Op for our 2022 Season and Arts Academy productions. Theatrical electrician experience is required. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): -Startup, Checkout, and Shutdown procedures for each show (8 shows/week) -Operate spots while maintaining design integrity of each show -Assist Head Electrician and Asst. Head Electrician with execution of lighting plots -Participate in weekly work c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Program

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Director of Patron Program is part of the Development Team and reports to the Associate Vice Presi... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Administrative Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Management Apprentices

Asolo Repertory Theatre Sarasota, FL Seasonal Stipend $460 weekly Stage Management Apprenticeships Stage Management Apprentices are an integral part of the stage management team in pre-production, rehearsal, and performance. SM Apprentices work closely with AEA Stage Managers and actors, union stagehands, and nationally recognized directors and designers. Shows & Dates: • Rep SM Apprentice (1) - August 22-April 13, assigned to TYA tour, The Three Musketeers, and Chicken & B... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions - Singers & Dancers - Salt Lake City

Auditions in Salt Lake City on August 9th, 2022. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for an audition time slot. SEEKING: Dancers Strong, professional, seasoned, and versatile dancers 18+ with styles that include Contemporary, Jazz, Theater Dance, Showgirl and Hip Hop. Candidates must be available and willing to travel internationally aboard our ships. SEEKING: Vocalists/Principals Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Theater J

THEATER J welcomes applications from qualified candidates for the role of Artistic Director. The Artistic Director is responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic vision and focus of Theater J, which is hosed within the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC) located near Dupont Circle. Working in partnership with the Managing Director and reporting to CEO of EDCJCC, the Artistic Director will execute the Theater's productions, programs, and activities. The positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Relations & Special Events Coordinator/Admin Assistant

Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For almost 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber musical theatre in Southern California. Our mission is to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique America... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

SCENE SHOP CARPENTER/WELDER: Responsibilities include but are not limited to Assisting the Technical Director & Shop Supervisor in completing assigned projects; building, installation and maintenance of scenic elements; assisting with all aspects of load-in/strike/load-out; maintaining the scene shop and working with CAD and hand drawings. Successful candidate will be a strong MIG welder and carpenter, familiar with scenic construction techniques, have attention to detail, can work ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Ogunquit Playhouse Seeks Lighting/Audio/Carpenter Overhires

Details: Ogunquit Playhouse Seeks Lighting/Audio/Carpenter Overhires Position is a W2, $18/hr with overtime after 40 hours. Shared Housing provided. DATES Confirm availability for any of the following. Will accept partial availability for specific dates within changeover week. Changeover into MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS: 8/6-8/11 - Carps end 8/10 Changeover into BEAUTIFUL: 9/10-9/15 - Carps end 9/14 End of Season: 10/31-11/5 SCHEDULE Changeovers into MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS and BEAUTIFUL ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring A1

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Entry Level Carpenter

Entry level carpenter $25/hr based on experience ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor 1

Job Title: Box Office Supervisor 1 Department: Box Office Repots to: Box Office Manager Level/Salary Range: $38,000-$44,000 annually DOE Location: Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall 13350 FSW Pkwy/ Suncoast Arena 13351 FSW Pkwy ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Primary responsibility is to provide the highest level of customer service. The key role is to assist the Box office Manager to facilitate the smooth functioning of office operations. The Box Office Su... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

Theatrical fabrication shop looking for 3-axis cnc operator. Primarily CNC operation with shop work in downtime.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPERTIES SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Properties Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for Elf The Musical

Ignite is seeking an experienced Choreographer to participate in our production of Elf The Musical; set to perform at the Grandel Theater December 15th-18th, 2022 . Auditions will be held Saturday, August 27th, with rehearsals Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm, Fridays 6:30-8:30 pm, and Saturdays 10:00 am- 2:00 pm starting September 14th. Tech week is December 5th through the 12th. Shows run December 13-18, 2022. Job Summary Responsible for providing arrangements of dance choreography for Ignite's prod... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Set Designer/Builder for Elf The Musical

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced set designer and builder to participate in our production of Elf The Musical; set to perform at The Grandel Theater December 13-18, 2022. Load-in and set build starts December 5, 2022, Tech week is December 5 -12, 2022. Purpose of Position: Create and build a set for the winter mainstage production of Elf The Musical, while serving in a leadership position with student staff. Collective Goals for position To have fun and develop imagination and creati... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Young Female Singer Needed for Animated Film

Disney Legend Andreas Deja (Animator of SCAR from THE LION KING, JAFAR from ALADDIN and GASTON from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST) is looking for a 10-12 year old female soprano singer to sing the end-credit song for his new hand-drawn animated featurette, MUSHKA. The song is written by fellow Disney Legend and 2-time Academy Award winning songwriter Richard Sherman (MARY POPPINS, THE JUNGLE BOOK). The song will be recorded in Los Angeles under the supervision of Deja & Sherman. Salary negoti... (more)

Internships - Creative: Free improv in exchange for your skills

I am one of the country's most experienced improvisers, having performed 4000 shows with Chicago City Limits. In addition to teaching improv, both online and in-person, I write book and lyrics for musicals, solo shows, comedy monologues, and am a New Yorker cartoonist and photographer. I could use your help in any of a number of creative endeavors. If you are good at promoting a business, organizing, project management, know Wordpress, have assistant skills, can help generate new business, even... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director at Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) in Baltimore, MD seeks a collaborative, innovative, and diplomatic leader to join a team of talented staff, artists, and board members in the role of Managing Director. Who is Baltimore Center Stage? Inspired by our home city, Baltimore Center Stage acts as a cultural catalyst for all communities to access theater in every form and engage in compelling conversations. - Baltimore Center Stage Mission Statement Founded in 1963 and designated the State Theater o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: House Carpenter

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY House Carpenter For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

CNC Operator Three-axis Thermwood machine ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Experienced Carpenter

Experienced Carpenter 5yrs min $28/hr ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Ignite is seeking an experienced Stage Manager to participate in our production of Elf The Musical; set to perform at the Grandel Theater December 15th-18th, 2022. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 27th, with rehearsals Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm, Fridays 6:30-8:30 pm, and Saturdays 10:00 am- 2:00 pm starting September 14th. Tech week is December 5th through the 12th. Shows run December 13-18, 2022. Purpose of Position: The Ignite Stage Manager (SM) is key to creating an efficient and pos... (more)