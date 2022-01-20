Now Hiring: Casting Calls, Teaching Artists, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/20/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! www.onkentuckyavenue.com Dancers We are seeking fit and able African-American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Wome... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Shop Manager

SUMMARY The Costume Shop Manager will support the mission of The Atlanta Opera by supervising the work of the costume shop in the creation of world class opera production on both a grand and intimate scale. The Costume Shop Manager will supervise the work of the costume staff and report to the Costume Coordinator. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Supervise the daily work of the costume shop. Maintains the work flow of built, purchased, rented or pulled costume projects in the shop by monitoring ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: CASTING CALL COWGIRL

CASTING CALL COWGIRL A new play by Justin Aaron Halle Directed by Spencer Whale Produced by Abigail Williams-Joseph WHEN Virtual Rehearsals Begin: 2/4 In-Person Rehearsals Begin: 2/11 Performances: 3/11 - 3/12 at the Schapiro Theater SYNOPSIS Three friends from the city meet on a fracking ranch in Wyoming for a wild western wedding-but when Lila unearths Cowgirls, a relic of a feminist-board-game-withouta-board, all bets of a seamless wedding weekend are off. The game's provocative ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

-Skilled with all tools -Safety first -Able to read drawings -Team player... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

About the Position: The Pasadena Playhouse is looking for a high-performing individual who wants to grow and help grow the development department. The position of Development Associate (DA) is an excellent opportunity to gain first-hand, direct experience with many of the core functions of a development department: managing a donor database and gift processing, communicating with donors, and events support. There is also significant opportunity for growth in responsibility, title and compen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: (Paid) Norwegian Cruise Line Auditions Point Park University

DANCER AUDITION BREAKDOWNS MALE & FEMALE DANCERS Early 20's-late 30's. Seeking exceptional, versatile dancers with strong technique and experience in multiple dance styles. Height ranges desired for females are between 5'3 - 5'8. Height ranges desired for males are between 5'9 - 6'1. Due to the physical requirements of our shows, cast members should be at the peak of their fitness levels. Dancers should have outstanding performance quality and stage presence. Gymnastics, aerial training, tu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Director

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers S... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Welder

-Skilled at all tools -Safety first -Able to read drawings -Team player.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: No experience required. We will train YOU to succeed!

This position is primarily responsible for maintaining a robust vendor network, vendor communications, vendor issue resolution and new vendor on-boarding and training. Client training, reporting and basic support duties related to system functions.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! Dancers We are seeking fit and able African American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Women: 5'6" to 5'... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Education Programs Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAMS DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Director of our summer production of Frozen Jr. and Teen Cabaret. This individual will have the opportunity to work and rehearse with students ages 8-18 beginning June 6th, 2022 through July 20th, 2022. Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers a range of after-school... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Education Program Music Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM MUSIC DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Music Director for our Teen Cabaret. This individual will have the opportunity to work and rehearse with students ages 13-18 beginning June 27th, 2022 through July 20th, 2022. Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers a range of after-school classes and summer t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens. OUR MISSION: TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager - Musical Theatre West

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST Job Title: Production Manager Status: Full Time, Exempt Position Type: Full Time, 40+ hours/week Reports To: General Manager Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber musical th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager(Temporary)

Public Relations Manager (Temporary) The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking a savvy, strategic, and collaborative public relations professional to join its Communications Team in 2022 to amplify the stories of the theater's artists, productions, programs, and mission through innovative and skillfully planned public relations campaigns. Reporting to the Director ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Manager/Tech Director

TADA! Youth Theater is seeking a Part-Time Production Manager/Tech Director for upcoming winter production. Position starts January 4, 2022 and runs through strike mid-March. This position could possibly turn into a longer part-time position for the season which runs through the beginning of August. Applicants should email their cover letter and resume with references to Ashley Knowles, aknowles@tadatheater.com, Associate Director of Ensemble Program. OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TimeLine Theatre Company - Executive Director

Organization Founded in 1997, TimeLine Theatre Company (TimeLine) is one of Chicago's leading cultural institutions. From the moment its six founders each pitched in $50 to launch the company, TimeLine has worked to create theatre experiences that extend far beyond the stage. Its team of Company Members works collaboratively to present riveting stories that link past, present, and future-exploring today's social and political issues through the lens of the past and inspiring audiences to re-im... (more)

Internships - Administrative: RRR Creative Winter Internship

RRR CREATIVE, a NYC-based production company and boutique creative agency, is seeking an intern for Winter 2022. RRR is looking for a highly motivated individual with a passion for producing, who is social media and PR savvy, with first-hand knowledge of all social platforms and who exhibits exemplary written communication skills, is obsessed with current pop-culture trends, and is interested in learning more about various aspects of the entertainment business (theatre, fashion, music, lifest... (more)

Internships - Administrative: INTERNS NEEDED FOR THE THEATER CENTER

Interns needed for The Theater Center (1627 Broadway @ 50th Street) from mid-January - early May. We are hiring in-person interns who need to be fully vaccinated (including a booster!). Must be able to commit to a 8-10 hour/week fixed schedule (flexible) and be available for a weekly meeting on Mondays from 2-3 PM. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will participate in social media but will also be given a specific project(s) of their own in the areas of ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events

Primary Stages seeks a dynamic, energetic, and dedicated professional for the full-time position of Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events. Primary Stages currently operates on a $3 million operating budget with nearly 60% raised from philanthropic sources. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events is an active front-line fundraiser who meets regularly with Primary Stages donors and facilitates efforts to identify, cultivate, solicit, and ... (more)