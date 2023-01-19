Now Hiring: Assistant Stage Manager, Costume First Hand & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/19/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Crew: Actors Equity Association (AEA) Assistant Stage Manager

TITLE: Actors Equity Association (AEA) Assistant Stage Manager REPORTS TO: Stage Manager, Production Management and General Management STATUS: Temporary Full Time ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate sto... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant: Development

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Administrative Assistant within its Development Team. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Administrative Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Graphic Designer

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Graphic Designer. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume First Hand

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Obsidian Theatre Festival 2023 Casting Call

The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. We have just completed our 3rd Annual call for submissions, and our review panel is in the process of finalizing our semi-finalists. As the plays are confirmed we will be casting from this call's submissions. S... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Actors Equity Association (AEA) Stage Manager

Job Title: Actors Equity Association (AEA) Stage Manager Level: Experienced Job Location: The Toni Rembe Theater - San Francisco, CA Position Type: Temporary Full Time Job Category: Other ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Fra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Entertainment Manager

Entertainment Manager TopView Sightseeing is a New York City-based company offering a variety of sightseeing bus tours. We own and manage the portfolio of brands, including TopView Sightseeing, Event Cruises NYC, Liberty Cruise, Bike Rental Central Park, and Attraction Pass. TopView Sightseeing serves over 500k customers annually, creating unforgettable experiences for New Yorkers and visitors. TopView Sightseeing is a fast-growing company with significant room for growth; it offers a dynami... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: TOPVIEW ENTERTAINMENT SEEKING PERFORMERS, MUSICIANS, COMEDIANS, IMPROV ACTORS

TopView Entertainment, a new division of TopView Sightseeing, is looking to add a dynamic set of performers, musicians, comedians, and improv actors to their all-encompassing sightseeing tours. Must be comfortable performing in all weather scenarios on top of buses, boats, and walking the streets of NYC. Team Members must be comfortable assisting operations in all aspects including, but not limited to: show/set prep, front facing guest services, and successful execution of performances. Flexibl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre B Executive Director

About the Position The executive director establishes and executes the organization's strategic plan in cooperation with the board of directors and collaborates with the ensemble on artistic decisions. They manage the business aspects of the company with a primary focus on development and finance. The executive director oversees staff and volunteers and reports to the board of directors. This is a full-time position located in Moorhead, Minnesota. The executive director has an office on-pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Content Producer

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Technical Director - WEST SIDE STORY INTERNATIONAL TOUR

SEEKING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR / RIGGER- WEST SIDE STORY - INTERNATIONAL TOUR TOUR TECHNICAL DIRECTOR / Rigger: Salary $1,900 USD paid weekly + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ Breakfast Must have experience touring musicals. (International experience a plus.) Gig is available now. Send your resume and brief cover letter ASAP. Please indicate your name and position requested in the subject line to: WSSInternationalTourTech@gmail.com PRESS LINK: (cut and paste) https://bway.ly... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director of Human Resources

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. The HR Director of the Brooklyn Academy of Music will be the "right hand" to the Chief People... (more)

Classes / Instruction: NTPA REPERTORY THEATRE ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

The North Texas Performing Arts is announcing its search for a leader of its adult theatre program who will bring this live theatre organization to the forefront of the DFW metroplex's theatre community. NTPA's adult theatre program includes the NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, Page-2-Stage, and its adult performing arts educational offerings. The award-winning North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre Company is a non-equity theatre within the non-profit NTPA organization w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Folger Shakespeare Library

Position Summary The Director of Development serves as the lead fundraising officer of the Folger Shakespeare Library, charged with developing $4 to 5 million in annual support for the organization. They provide fully integrated leadership and direction in increasing philanthropic resources, high-impact partnerships, awareness, and powerful connections with both the Folger's existing stakeholders and its broad-based emerging audiences. The Director of Development will collaborate closely with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) invites mission-driven organizational leaders with a deep love for youth and family programming to join a team of seasoned, committed professionals who together will lead the theater into new horizons of success and impact. The Executive Director, in partnership with the Artistic Director, will work to ensure that the vision for the theater is defined by joy, optimism, and a commitment to quality programming. Priority will be given to positive experiences in the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Ticketing Manager

POSITION: Sales and Ticketing Manager, Lookingglass Theatre Company REPORTS TO: General Manager CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Exempt Theatre Overview As one of the country's largest ensemble theatres dedicated to the creation of new work, Lookingglass Theatre Company seeks to redefine the theatrical experience and to make theatre more exhilarating, inspirational, and accessible to all. Founded in 1988 by a group of Northwestern University theatre graduates, Lookingglass moved into its... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audition - American Midwest Ballet Company Dancer

American Midwest Ballet will audition for members of its professional company of dancers for the company's 14th season at the Pearl Studios NYC (500 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018). Auditions will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 pm. Check in for the audition will be between 5 and 6 pm. Those auditioning should bring a copy of your headshot, dance photo, resumé, proof of vaccination, and references when you attend the audition, as well as pointe shoes where applicable. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie

Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie would be honored to provide our services for your next event. Each event is bespoke to your tastes and needs, to provide the best experience possible for you and your guests. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Concert Ensemble (top treble performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemble rehearsals, performances, and tours and will oversee student leadership, mentorship, and internship initiatives. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / RESPONSIBILITIES Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant to serve as a front desk attendant and to provide general program administrative support with the potential to serve as a substitute rehearsal manager when the need arises. While working the front desk, program assistants are responsible for greeting guests and parents, answering the phone, responding to program emails, and other administrative work. When serving in a substitute rehearsal manager ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

Summary of Position George Street Playhouse, a professional, producing theatre company is seeking an Artistic Assistant. This role works directly with the Artistic Associate, providing critical administrative and technical support for assigned projects. This is a part-time remote work position that reports directly to the Artistic Associate. Essential Job Duties: Responsible for providing critical administrative support to the Artistic Associate Provide assistance and technical support ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

JAG Productions seeks a full time Director of Development to add to our staff. JAG Productions, a Vermont and NYC based non-profit, serves as an Artistic Sanctuary for Black Creatives in the American Theatre. We catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community through the lens of the Black experience. Now in our seventh season, JAG is searching for a Director of Development to support the organization's growth. JAG has nurtured and sustained a multi-generational and multi-racial theatre comp... (more)