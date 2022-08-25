Now Hiring: Assistant Company Manager, Production Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/25/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Assistant, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Description Assists Manager, Technical Production VWPAH with the operations related to stage production as well as other special events throughout the building and grounds. Performs activities as directed by Manager, Technical Production VWPAH. Physical Requirements This position requires the exertion of 50 pounds of force occasionally and up to 20 pounds of force frequently. Position requires considerable physical activity including walking, lifting, reaching, stooping, standing, graspi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Goodspeed Musicals seeks an Assistant Company Manager. Housing is included, and eligibility for medical, dental, vision, and 403b retirement benefits begins after 90 days with the company. Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, non-gender binary/trans individua... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions for Reunion (After the End of the World)

Auditions for Reunion (After the End of the World), by Will Quam, directed by Kat Altman September 5th and 7th from 4:00-7:00PM, and September 6th from 1-3PM at 4105 E Turnagain Blvd, suite G-2 Alaska Theatre of Youth is holding auditions for Auditions for Reunion (After the End of the World), by Will Quam, directed by Kat Altman on September 5th and 7th from 4:00-7:00PM, and September 6th from 1-3PM at 4105 E Turnagain Blvd, suite G2 If you have a prepared monologue, we'd love to see it! ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arthur Miller Foundation Operations Manager

AMF OPERATIONS MANAGER JOB ANNOUNCEMENT Arthur Miller Foundation (AMF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in its 8th year of programming, whose mission is to increase equity and access to quality theater education for public school students by supporting teachers to build sustainable in-school theater programs. AMF believes arts education is a right - not a privilege. Theater education cultivates literacy, creativity, inclusion, and social-emotional learning while boosting student attenda... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Cutter/Draper

Northern Stage, a LORT D 240 seat regional theater in White River Junction, VT, seeks an experienced Cutter/Draper for its 2022-2023 season. Northern Stage produces a mainstage season, an education season, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Cutter/Draper will work closely with the Costume Shop Supervisor and other members of the production staff to execute all necessary costume-related activity. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: ● Assist Costume Shop Su... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director-

THEATRE FORWARD invites talented individuals to apply to be its new Executive Director to lead this service organization into the future with ingenuity and a growth focused mindset. The Executive Director will take the lead on shaping plans for Theatre Forward's expansion and evolution, seeking new ways to raise funds and provide direct and meaningful support to regional theatre partners across the country. Considering how the theatre field will continue to emerge from shutdowns forced by the p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: LEGOLAND New York Holiday Bricktacular Auditions

Hello! We are looking for some BrickTastic Park Performers during our holiday Bricktacular! This is an OPEN CALL for all performers, Actors, Singers, and Dancers! We are seeking Face and Costume Character Performers, Holiday Carolers and Dancers with skills in improv guest interaction. Auditions are September 1st and 2nd from 5pm-8pm in Brickolinis - 420 Harriman Drive, Goshen, NY 10924. Please park at the employee parking lot and notify security at the guard house you are here for an ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Directors Wanted!

For 75 years the Morgan Wixson Theatre has been a leader and innovator in community theater. MWT has been home for passionate theater practitioners and a center of live theater in Santa Monica for accomplished local artists, talented newcomers and students alike. As part of our commitment to engage, challenge and connect our audiences to each other and the wider community in an artistic space that is safe, welcoming and collaborative, we invite you to connect with us as we grow our database of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Supervisor

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. We are seeking a full-time Production Supervisor to handle technical aspects of BAM presentations, pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagecrew (props and costumes)

STAGECREW (PROPS AND COSTUMES)- Retro Productions is seeking an individual to work STAGECREW for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. There is a one-time travel stipend for this role of $250. The production is in rehearsal for a September 9th opening. This role is not needed in rehearsal until Thursday, September 1st. Additional relevant dates include Load In September 5th (please no... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stagecrew (props and costumes)

Internships - Crew : American Shakespeare Center seeking SM Fellow (Intern) for Fall Season

The American Shakespeare Center is seeking an intern-level STAGE MANAGEMENT FELLOW for their 2022 Fall Renaissance Season Rehearsals begin August 31, 2022. Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, PERICLES, and UNE TEMPÊTE by Aimé Césaire. Season runs through November 20, 2022 Rehearsals are generally Wednesday through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday are OFF. This is a fellowship / intern position. Housing options available for those out-of-area. Approximately 20-40 hours per week. Offering a Stipend... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Job: Managing Director Please submit a cover letter and resume with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments to jobs@marylandensemble.org. For best consideration, please apply ASAP before September 19, 2022. Organization: Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is a regional theatre company with an ensemble theatre artistic model. Our 22/23 budget is $910,000 and we are celebrating our 25th anniversary season of producing plays, 30 years producing live performances, and the completion of a $2... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producer

BLACK SPECTRUM THEATRE COMPANY (Black Spectrum) invites applications from eager, enthusiastic, creative, and entrepreneurially-minded individuals interested in the chance to serve in the newly created position of Associate Producer. This key role will be the right-hand support to Black Spectrum's Executive Producer and Founder and will carry a full set of responsibilities for the day-to-day operations of this important cultural asset within the Queens, NY community. The Associate Producer will ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Asolo Repertory Theatre

ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE (Asolo) is seeking applicants for its next Managing Director, a key collaborator and administrative team leader working in concert with and supporting the vision of Asolo's new Producing Artistic Director (PAD). The Managing Director will be the primary lead for developing strong and executable plans for sound financial management, progressive brand and marketing awareness, and deeply authentic and inspirational philanthropic efforts. Asolo's Managing Director will be ta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ANNOUNCING EQUITY AND NON-EQUITY SUBMISSIONS for The Shakespeare Project of Chicago

ANNOUNCING EQUITY AND NON-EQUITY SUBMISSIONS for The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's 2022-2023 theatrical reading season. Video submissions. Prepare one Shakespeare monologue (memorized) not to exceed two minutes. Prepare a Shakespeare sonnet (to be read). Video should be uploaded to a YouTube unlisted link. Email the video link and picture/resume to: casting@shakespeareprojectchicago.org. All subissions must be received by 9/15/2022, 5:00PM CT. Invited callbacks will be held virtuall... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Full-Time Scenic Carpenter

Full-Time Scenic Carpenter The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a year-round Scenic Carpenter. Scenic Carpenters report to the Head Carpenter and ATD of Scenery Operations. Scenic Carpenters work as a member of a 4-6 person carpentry crew. This year, their primary goals will include assisting with the construction of four productions, a few large prop pieces, and general carpentry projects on campus. Basic wood construction and welding knowledge is needed. Some projects will be worked on ind... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer

THE ALLEY THEATRE (The Alley) is seeking applicants for its next The Chief Marketing Officer. The Chief Marketing Officer is one of several senior administrative staff positions at The Alley, including Development, Education and Community Engagement, Finance, Human Resources and Culture, and Information Technology. Each of these positions report to the Managing Director, although the CMO also works closely with the Artistic Director in messaging and visual images. This is a high-performing team... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: FoH Staff (House Manager, Box Office Manager, Box Office Agent, Ushers)

FoH Staff (House Manager, Box Office Manager, Box Office Agent, Ushers) Now hiring all Front of House positions for a soon-to-be-announced immersive venue opening in Times Square. All positions are on a production contract basis. Rehearsal & Performance Information (Subject to change) Contract Schedule: House Manager: September 23rd, 2022- January 1, 2023 Box Office Manager: September 21, 2022 - January 7, 2023 Box Office Agent: September 22, 2022- January 1, 2023 Ushers: September 24... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Management Associate

Job Title: General Management Associate Job Location: ACT Offices & Studios - San Francisco, CA Position Type: Full Time Salary Range: $62,400.00 - $66,500.00 ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Operations Manager

Job Title: Development Operations Manager Job Location: ACT Offices & Studios - San Francisco, CA Salary Range: $68,000.00 - $75,000.00 Salary/year Job Category: Management ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing & Communications

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Analytics Manager

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY For over 30 years the Shakespeare Theatre Company has dedicated itself to being the nation's premier classic theatre. By focusing on works with profound themes, complex characters and heightened language written by Shakespeare, his contemporaries and those playwrights he influenced, STC's artistic mission is unique among regional theatres: to bring to vibrant life groundbreaking, thought-provoking and eminently accessible classic theatre in a uniquely American... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Anthem Singer

The New York Islanders are searching for a tenor National Anthem Singer to join them for the 2022-23 season. Must be able to sing at all 41 home games at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. Auditions are being held on September 6th from 4-6pm. Please apply for more information. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Entertainment Team

We are hiring our Hype Team for a part time role, reporting to our Game Presentation Coordinators in effort to deliver an engaging, fan-friendly and entertaining experience for Islanders fans! If you have a 'can do' attitude, a devotion to your craft, and a passion for sports, we want to hear from you. Hype team members are a diverse group of men and women who will energize and enhance the production and execution of promotions for all home games throughout the 2022-23 season. Show Us Yo... (more)