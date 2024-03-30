North/South Chamber Orchestra Winter Concerts Are Now Streaming

The North/South concerts held during the 2024 winter are now streaming on YouTube.
The North/South concerts held during the 2024 winter are now streaming on YouTube.
Music by Victor Kioulaphides, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin and Rufus Reid.
Lisa Hansen, flute/alto flute
Stephen Sas, double bass
Frank Cassara, percussion
Max Lifchitz, conductor
The North/South Chamber Orchestra
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDCIV_KRlEieEmjKZxB_2tWg
Music by Aaron Alter, Peter Aviss, Lelio Di Tullio, and Dorothee Eberhardt.
Claudia Schaer, violin
Megan Shumate Beaumont, clarinet
Max Lifchitz, conductor
The North/South Chamber Orchestra
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDC1MRbDUIeWQbVocYLcmH1F
Music by Silvina Milstein, Eugene O'Brien, Miguel Rosas-Cobian, and William Schimmel.
Denise Koncelik, accordion
Max Lifchitz, conductor
The North/South Chamber Orchestra
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDAS5Pd0tiqD-20YJjlluCkX
Music by Alejandro Cardona, Daniel Kessner and Max Lifchitz
Max Lifchitz, conductor
The North/South Consonance Ensemble
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDDJhNK998hrIzpKoaqRwrAz
For more information about the upcoming Spring concerts, visit: https://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp
