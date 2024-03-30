North/South Chamber Orchestra Winter Concerts Are Now Streaming

The North/South concerts held during the 2024 winter are now streaming on YouTube.

By: Mar. 30, 2024
North/South Chamber Orchestra Winter Concerts Are Now Streaming
JANUARY 24, 2024

Music by Victor Kioulaphides, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin and Rufus Reid.

Lisa Hansen, flute/alto flute

Stephen Sas, double bass

Frank Cassara, percussion

Max Lifchitz, conductor

The North/South Chamber Orchestra

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDCIV_KRlEieEmjKZxB_2tWg

FEBRUARY 4, 2024

Music by Aaron Alter, Peter Aviss, Lelio Di Tullio, and Dorothee Eberhardt.

Claudia Schaer, violin

Megan Shumate Beaumont, clarinet

Max Lifchitz, conductor

The North/South Chamber Orchestra

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDC1MRbDUIeWQbVocYLcmH1F

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Music by Silvina Milstein, Eugene O'Brien, Miguel Rosas-Cobian, and William Schimmel.

Denise Koncelik, accordion

Max Lifchitz, conductor

The North/South Chamber Orchestra

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDAS5Pd0tiqD-20YJjlluCkX

MARCH 10, 2024

Music by Alejandro Cardona, Daniel Kessner and Max Lifchitz

Max Lifchitz, conductor

The North/South Consonance Ensemble

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDDJhNK998hrIzpKoaqRwrAz

For more information about the upcoming Spring concerts, visit: https://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp



