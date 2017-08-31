North Carolina Teen Explains How Broadway Inspired His Change in Religion

Theatre has the power to change the way we think about things, and in the case of a North Carolina teen, it can have a big enough impact to inspire a change in religion.

That's the effect that the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon had on Tanner Hutchens (raised Southern Baptist), who was inspired to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after seeing the show.

"At the time, I didn't understand half the jokes that were going on in the music," Hutchens explained to Deseret News. "But near the end, you learn a really good lesson of how important it is to keep your faith and how important it is that when you fall down, you get back up. That God's always on your side."

Click here to read the full article.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical; The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

