Norm Lewis Will Release a Christmas Album

Norm Lewis took to Twitter today to announce that he will be releasing a Christmas album this year.

Lewis gave fans a first look at the cover, which you can see below:

Ho! Ho! Ho! I'm excited to share the FIRST LOOK of the cover of my new Christmas Album! A dream come true for me. Stay tuned for the release date and where you can buy and download it. Photo @peter_hurley Art Direction @nelliebeavers #TheNORMLEWISChristmasAlbum #parumpumpumpum pic.twitter.com/XQi7L6nOiy - Norm Lewis (@normlewis777) November 2, 2018

A release date has yet to be announced.

Among his many credits, Mr. Lewis made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

Most recently, he starred as Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert, Agwe in Once On This Island, and Sweeny Todd in the Award Winning Off-Broadway revival. Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess.

Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, LES MISERABLES, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End, he has appeared as Javert in LES MISERABLES and LES MISERABLES: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS in 2010. Off-Broadway, Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose(Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain.

His television credits include Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal. He is a regular on PBS Live From Lincoln Center, notably performing in Showboat with Vanessa Williams. On film, Mr. Lewis has appeared in Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, Preaching to the Choir, and the upcoming film, Magnum Opus.

He is featured on seventeen Broadway cast albums and this year he premiered his first solo album, This Is The Light.

