Non-Binary Artist Daddi Ru Releases New Single 'dissociating'

Following a successful debut release, non-binary indie pop artist daddi ru (they/them) returns to the spotlight with "dissociating." The song touches upon the artist's struggles with mental health, wishing they could escape their daunting reality and live outside of themselves. "dissociating" is currently available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Pulling inspiration from deep personal experiences, daddi ru is not afraid to express the bold, raw, emotions that progressed throughout their mental health journey. With powerful lyrics and strong, articulated vocals, "dissociating" aims to resonate with those that experienced their own mental struggles, making sure their voices do not remain unheard. The queer pop-riser shared their goals for the song and the impact they hope it has on their audience, "As someone who has struggled with mental health issues all their life, dissociating is a large part of that. My mind goes on journeys while my body is stuck here in reality," they explain "I think a lot of us fantasize about a whole other existence for ourselves that isn't based on truth, or escape our reality because it feels too difficult to live in, so I hope others can feel heard through this single."

From playing singing games with their father, to taking random improvisational singing opportunities throughout New York City, the indie pop artist-on-the-rise is no stranger to music. After their first release launching them into the music industry, daddi ru has displayed that they possess the talent to make a big name for themselves. They found an alternative passion in filmmaking, creating works featured in film festivals worldwide and receiving rave reviews from the likes of Dazed Magazine and GLAAD. Their debut single "My Parasite," feat. Grandmaster Caz was touted by PRIDE, The Standard Magazine and The Word Is Bond. Staying true to their goals, daddi ru uses their various art forms to shine a light on serious conversations and express honest emotions.

"dissociating" is a track that possesses the potential to reach the hearts of a wide audience. For those that are on their own journey with mental health, daddi ru's powerful tone and honest lyrics can make them feel less alone. Be sure to stream "dissociating" and follow daddi ru's musical journey on Instagram at @daddiiruu.