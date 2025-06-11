Nominees Announced for 16th ANNUAL JIMMY AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League Foundation has announced the 110 nominees who will be participating in New York City at the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony as they compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other top honors and scholarships. Acclaimed TONY, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Jimmy Awards congratulates the recipients of the 2025 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, which honors educators for providing valuable guidance and encouragement to their students and school communities. The honorees were nominated for this recognition last spring by 2024 Jimmy Awards nominees and subsequently selected by a committee of Broadway League members. Presented in memory of Luigi Caiola, this year's recipients are Elena Ferrante-Martin, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV) and KoKo M. Thornton, Enloe High School (Durham, NC).

The 2025 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative with support from Broadway News will welcome two student reporters to NYC. Jayden Hope Fernando from the Rita Moreno Awards (San Jose, CA) and Jose Antonio Morales from The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards (San Antonio, TX) are aspiring journalists who were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 23rd, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. Jayden and Jose will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2025 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.

The creative team of the 16th annual Jimmy Awards includes Director Van Kaplan, Music Supervisor Geoffrey Ko, Opening and Closing Numbers Director/Choreographer Dan Knechtges, Feature Number Director/Choreographer Luis Salgado, Character Medleys Choreographer Theo Lencicki, Lighting Designer Karen Spahn, Sound Designer Nick Borisjuk, Projection Designer Brad Peterson, Costume Coordinator Rebecca Ming, and Writer Jill Twiss.

The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 23rd. Streaming links and information will be available at jimmyawards.com prior to the ceremony. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 26th.

Check out the full list of the 2025 Jimmy Awards nominees here!