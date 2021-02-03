Noah Kupferman Appointed Director Of Business Development Of Athena Art Finance

Athena Art Finance announced today that Noah Kupferman-who has served as Program Director of Art Law and Business at Christie's Education since 2016-has been appointed its new Director of Business Development , effective immediately.

Athena Art Finance, a specialty lender focused on providing bespoke art-backed lending solutions, creates individualized strategies that help its clients access the value of their art collections while still retaining ownership of their works of art.

Athena enables its clients to manage their art collections as an active financial resource that can support both their short-term needs and their long-term art acquisition and investment goals, and under Kupferman's direction will expand its relationships among national and international collectors, galleries, family trusts and collections, and artist foundations and estates.

Prior to his position as Program Director of Art Law and Business at Christie's Education, Kupferman served for five years as senior specialist in Chinese Art at both Christie's and Sotheby's. He brings expertise and extensive experience in both the art and finance industries to his role at Athena, having held posts on the faculties of NYU and the Sotheby's Institute of Art, as well as in private banking at Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust. As Athena's new Director of Business Development, Kupferman will help lead the firm in its continued strategic outreach and growth within the international art market.