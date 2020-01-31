No Name @ Word Up Presents its Super Story Party On Tuesday, In Washington Heights
No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Rhonda Hansome, Wes Hazard Calvin Cato, and Adam Selbst to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, February 4TH at 7 p.m. for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party."
Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed.
Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
