No Name Comedy/Variety Show Will Bring Emerging Authors and Storytellers to the Word Up Community Bookshop

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including Jeff Rose, Mike Cho, Edith Gonzalez, and Harmon Leon to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, January 21st. at 7 p.m. for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party."

This month's theme is WELCOME BACK. :Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to: wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You