No Name Comedy / Variety Show Comes to Word Up In Washington Heights

No Name Comedy / Variety picks up where they left off with their Tuesday evening @ Word Up! shows in the bookshop's beautiful new Washington Heights incarnation on 165th Street & Amsterdam Avenue. According to producer Eric Vetter, on Tuesday, August 27 at 7:00pm, some of NYC's best established and emerging comics, storytellers, writers and performers including: Dave Lester, Jennifer Glick, Charles McBee and Gianmarco Soresi will try out new material followed up by the OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING!

Free admission, donations welcomed.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Comunitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. Subway: A, C to 168th St. (walk down to 165th St, turn left, walk to Amsterdam).

For additional information, call (347) 688-4456 or go to: wordupbooks.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You