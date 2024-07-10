Nikki M. James, Jelani Alladin & More to Perform at The Public Theater Block Party

The event will feature Public Theater alumni performing some of the most memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals.
The Public Theater will host a block party at their home on Astor Place on Sunday, July 28, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
The event will feature Public Theater alumni performing some of the most memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals including HAMILTON, HAIR, FUN HOME, HELL'S KITCHEN, SUFFS, HERCULES, A CHORUS LINE, and more!
Featured performers include Nikki M. James (SUFFS), Rebecca Naomi Jones (FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT), Jelani Alladin (Public Works' adaptation of Disney's HERCULES), Gianna Harris (HELL'S KITCHEN), Hawley Gould & Monica Tulia Ramirez (SUFFS), Gregory Treco (HAMILTON), and members of the 2008 cast of HAIR, and more to be announced!
Headliner OLIVIA K & THE PARKERS will close out the day with a set.
From 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., join in and learn special new choreography to the Broadway Cast Recording of Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" by Camille A. Brown, led by HELL'S KITCHEN dance captain, Chloe Davis.
There will also be free, family-friendly activities indoors and outdoors like corn hole, face painting, balloon animals, coloring, and more. Several food trucks will also be available, as well as food from The Library at The Public. The Library will also be open for sit-down service.
