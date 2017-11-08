Nights on Broadway: Flashing Back to the Bee Gees First Musical Outing: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

It was announced today that Theatrical Group, Universal Pictures' live theatre division, has reached an agreement with Barry Gibb, Yvonne Gibb, and the Estate of Robin Gibb to develop a biographical stage musical based on the life story and music of The Bee Gees. Barry Gibb will serve as an executive producer on the project. The announcement was made by Jimmy Horowitz,

Though the announcement has disco fans stoked, the show will not be the first time the infectious music of The Bee Gees makes its way to the stage,

In 1998 a stage adaptation of the hit film, Saturday Night Fever, premiered in the West End at the London Palladium. With a score entirely stocked from the original best-selling Bee Gees film soundtrack, the show told the now-familiar story of a young working class man in Brooklyn who uses his weekend visits to local discotheques as an escape from the realities of his mundane life.

For its premiere on the West End, the show received several 1998 Olivier Award nominations including Best Actor in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, and Best New Musical.

Following its success in London, the show transferred to Broadway in the fall of 1999, playing 27 previews and 501 performances at the Minskoff Theater.

The company of the show boasted more than one bold-faced Broadway name of today, including James Carpinello in the iconic role of Tony Manero, Tony Award-nominee, Orfeh as Annette, and an explosive ensemble that featured Broadway notables like A Bronx Tale's Richard Blake, as well as soon-to-be Broadway heavy hitters, Andy Blankenbuehler and Casey Nicholaw.

Following its run on Broadway, the show has gone on to have a tremendous life on community, regional, international, and even cruise ship stages, bringing The Bee Gees best songs to an adoring world.

While we wait for the tale (and music) of disco's most famous group to hit the stage again, let's flashback to 1999 when some of Broadway's best put on their boogie shoes to bring the story of Saturday Night Fever to the stage with these classic videos.

Related Articles