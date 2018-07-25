Nicolette Robinson to Show Broadway What Baking Can Do as Next Jenna in WAITRESS

Waitress announced today that Nicolette Robinson will take over the role of Jenna in the smash hit musical on September 4 and will be in the show through October 28.

Nicolette Robinson is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Katharine McPhee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Katie Lowes, Erich Bergen, Ben Thompson, Bill Nolte, Joe Cassidy, Adam Shapiro, Victoria Collett Tyrone Davis, Jr. Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Katie Grober, Molly Hager, Tiffany Denise Hobbs,

Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You