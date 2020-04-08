Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Sibling Comedy Pilot

Nickelodeon has announced a new live-action musical comedy, Erin and Aaron, according to Deadline.

Nickelodeon is in pre-production on the live-action half-hour pilot, which was created and written by Dicky Murphy.

Erin and Aaron is a musical multi-camera comedy about a newly blended family and two polar opposite stepsiblings named Erin and Aaron who come together through music.

Murphy executive produces alongside Sean Cunningham and Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans, Knight Squad).

Murphy has worked with Nickelodeon for must of his career. He worked as a script manager on Zoey 101 and went on to write for iCarly and Marvin Marvin. He most recently was a writer-producer on the network's THE THUNDERMANS series, executive produced by Cunningham and Dworkin.

Read the original article on Deadline.





