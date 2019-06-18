Nicholas Christopher Will Return to HAMILTON as George Washington

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hamilton veteran Nicholas Christopher will return to the show beginning tonight, June 18. He replaces Carvens Lissaint as 'George Washington.'

Christopher appeared as John in the 2017 Broadway revival of MIss Saigon. Other New York Theater credits include Lazarus The Musical (NYTW), Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage), The Tempest (Shakespeare In The Park), Motown The Musical (Original Broadway Cast), Rent and Hurt Village (Signature Theatre). National Tour/Regional: In The Heights (1st National Tour), Fortress of Solitude (Dallas Theatre Center), Motown The Musical (1st National Tour). On television, Nick has been seen on "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (FX). He studied at The Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory. A native of Bermuda and raised in Massachusetts, he considers both to be home.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.



Featuring book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.





