New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of September 28 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the vocal selections from the musicals Jagged Little Pill and The Prince of Egypt.

In addition, get the album Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical, which features Andy Mientus, Damon Daunno, and more, as well as new music from John Cameron Mitchell.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical

Songs by Michael Berns (music) and Ralph Pezzullo (lyrics). Andy Mientus, Damon Daunno, Jennifer Dinola, Robert Torti.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

John Cameron Mitchell and Friends: New American Dream, Pt.1

A "a lockdown-inspired remotely-organized platonic musical orgy" of original songs. Collaboration with Mitchell and more than 40 people in the U.S. and Europe, including Stephen Trask, Justin Craig, Peppermint, Alynda Segarra, Ezra Furman, Julian Koster, Jamie Stewart, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Izae, Theo Hilton, Bitch, Lance Horne, Qya Cristál, Amber Martin, Peter Yanowitz, Billy Hough, and Cassie Watson. Proceeds benefit Burritos Not Bombs, Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Trust Fund.

Purchase on Amazon.

Islander

Original cast recordings of score by Finn Anderson. Performed by Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick. Performed in the UK in 2018-2019.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Sole Mates: The Musical

Original studio cast recording. Score by Kirk Coombs. Songs include "Laundryland," "Hung Out to Dry," "Get Out of My Pants," "Rolled Into You," "Sole Mates."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Willow

Concept album with score by Morgan Smith, Abigail Greenwood, and Sushi Soucy. The cast includes Rachael Chau, Emma Freeman, Janeen Garcia, Abigail Greenwood, Madelyn Paterna.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant

Collaboration of musical theatre, jazz, Mexican folklore, Tex-Mex, and Latin musicians and performers, with songs and stories about the immigrant experience. Liner notes by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Liz Swados Project

World premiere recordings of 14 songs. Tribute to five-time Tony Award nominee, Liz Swados. Starr Busby, Sophia Anne Caruso, Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Jo Lampert, Alicia Olatuja, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, and Ali Stroker, in addition to songwriter/performers The Bengsons, Heather Christian, Michael R. Jackson, Taylor Mac, Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, and the late Michael Friedman, among others. "We Are Not Strangers," "Every Now and Then," "Oh, King Daddy," "The Red Queen," "In This My Green World," "Take Me to Paris," "Souf," "You Gave Me Love," "You Do Not Have To Be Good," "Song of the Child Prostitute," "The Dance," "Salvador," "Isadora," "Lonesome of the Road," "War Gets Old," "A Change Shall Come," "Bird Lament," "Amen," "Things I Didn't Know I Loved." Produced by Lauren Fitzgerald, Kris Kukul and Matt Stine, with Kurt Deutsch and Rosalind Lichter serving as executive producers. Kris Kukul provides orchestrations and arrangements.

Purchase on Amazon.

Secondhand Lions

World premiere recording of new score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date). Book by Rupert Holmes. The musical premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Cast includes Gregg Edelman, James Naughton, Jason Danieley, Kevin Earley, Jenny Powers, and more. Also features a song cut from the show, performed by Stephanie J. Block. Album produced by Zachary and Weiner, Michael Croiter and Dominick Amendum.

Books Now Available

Jagged Little Pill: Our New Musical - vocal selections

23 songs are included in the matching folio to this 2019 Broadway musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's 1995 hit album of the same name. Vocal lines with piano accompaniment are presented for songs from the original album.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Prince of Egypt: Stage Musical - vocal selections

Songs from the musical adaptation of the 1998 DreamWorks film of the same name. Score by Stephen Schwartz. Songs include "All I Ever Wanted (with Queen's Reprise)," "Always on My Side," "Dance to the Day," "Deliver Us," "Faster," "Footprints on the Sand," "For the Rest of My Life," "Heartless," "Make It Right," "Never in a Million Years," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "When You Believe."

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

David Suchet: Behind the Lens: My Life

Autobiography (with photos) by stage and film actor David Suchet. Discusses his London upbringing and love of the city, his Jewish roots and how they have influenced his career, the importance of his faith, how he really feels about fame, his love of photography and music, and his processes as an actor. He looks back on his fifty-year career, including reflections on how the industry has changed, his personal highs and lows, and how he wants to be remembered.

Purchase on Amazon.

Tom Stoppard: A Life

Biography of writer Tom Stoppard by Hermione Lee, with his cooperation and access to a trove of hitherto unseen material.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available

Love Me Tonight (Special Edition) - Blu-Ray

1932 musical comedy film with songs by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. Starring Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald, Charles Ruggles, Charles Butterworth, Myrna Loy. Directed and produced by Rouben Mamoulian. 88 minutes. Special Features: new 4k master; audio commentary by Miles Kreuger; Maurice chevalier sings "Louise"; Jeanette MacDonald sings "Love Me Tonight" (from the Paramount newsreel series Hollywood on Parade); screenplay excerpts of deleted scenes; production documents and censorship records; theatrical trailer; dual-layered bd50 disc.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases

Chicago - Blu-Ray

1927 black and white silent film based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Written by Lenore J. Coffee. Produced by Cecil B. DeMille, directed by Frank Urson (uncredited, Cecil B. DeMille). Phyllis Haver (Roxie Hart), Julia Faye (Velma Kelly), Victor Varconi (Amos Hart), May Robson (Matron Mama Morton), Robert Edeson (Billy Flynn). Restored by the UCLA Film and Television Archive in 2006.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles