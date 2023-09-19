New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Masterclass With Stephanie Lexis of The Broadway Positivity Project

Join NYSTA on October 29th.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Masterclass With Stephanie Lexis of The Broadway Positivity Project

The New York Singing Teachers Association will present its Fall event with Stephanie Lexis of The Broadway Positivity Project , giving a masterclass focusing on acting and mindset exercises for those who struggle to anchor themselves in roles they have been excluded from playing, due to discrimination and antiquated standards of beauty in Theater.

Sunday October 29th 2023 3:30-5:30PM (EDT)

The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave.(29th St.) 7th floor

No Fee. .Please visit www.nyst.org/live-events for more information .




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs St. James Infirmary Photo
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

Watch cast members of A Wonderful World St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

2
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo Photo
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Check out a sneak peek photo of Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in!

4
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Photo
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch

Deborah Cox has unveiled a first look at her costume for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz. Cox surprised Tamron Hall on her talk show by singing for her 53rd birthday episode. The segment concluded with the debut of the Glinda the Good Witch costume sketch. Watch the video of the segment and check out a photo of the costume now!

More Hot Stories For You

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-BroadwayDaphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway BreakfastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the StageVideo: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You