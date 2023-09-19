New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Masterclass With Stephanie Lexis of The Broadway Positivity Project

The New York Singing Teachers Association will present its Fall event with Stephanie Lexis of The Broadway Positivity Project , giving a masterclass focusing on acting and mindset exercises for those who struggle to anchor themselves in roles they have been excluded from playing, due to discrimination and antiquated standards of beauty in Theater.

Sunday October 29th 2023 3:30-5:30PM (EDT)

The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave.(29th St.) 7th floor

No Fee. .Please visit www.nyst.org/live-events for more information .