New York DMA Box Office Sees Large Increase After Reopening Of NYC Movie Theaters

The New York DMA box office saw a huge increase this weekend after NYC theaters reopened after being closed for over 50 weeks, Deadline reports.

The box office saw a gross of $307K, which is up 614% from last Friday. The NY DMA was also the number one market in the country last night, followed by Salt Lake City, Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Minneapolis, Detroit and Montreal.

The New York DMA includes movie theaters in Connecticut, New Jersey, Westchester County, Long Island, and also the five boroughs.

All movie theaters in NYC are now operating at 25% capacity restrictions, including 13 AMC theaters in NYC, for a total of 29 in the state.

New York was the top market for new titles Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) and Boogie (Focus Features). The market also reportedly did well for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon.

Read more on Deadline.