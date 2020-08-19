New York City Musicians' Union AFM Local 802 Endorses Biden/Harris
'We need a president who affirms that Black Lives Matter and an administration that fights for the rights of women, immigrants, people of color and all Americans.'
The Local 802 Executive Board made the following statement: "The professional music community needs a robust recovery of the economy and the arts, but we also need strong investments in the nation's healthcare and pension systems, a strengthening of labor laws that protect the rights of all working people, and - more than ever - a country committed to mutual respect. We need a president who affirms that Black Lives Matter and an administration that fights for the rights of women, immigrants, people of color and all Americans. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the candidates who are clear, obvious choices to move our country forward. We enthusiastically endorse the Democratic ticket in the 2020 election and call on our members to help get out the vote!"
AFM Local 802 represents thousands of highly-skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members - who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC - are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.
For more background, see www.local802afm.org
