New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Present BIG GAY SING: DIVAS, DIVAS, DIVAS

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) will pay tribute to its favorite divas and celebrates their legacies at its Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.



The annual tradition, now in its 12th year, features an audience singalong to iconic anthems, dancing, drag queens, and more, all set to pop, musical theater, and current top 40 and throwback hits by Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Cher, Dolly Parton, Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and more.



"This year's Big Gay Sing takes an expansive view of who and what a diva can be, whether it is an individual artist of any gender, or simply the spirit of a diva-someone who knows what to do to survive and to be successful, and demands nothing less," said Artistic Director Gavin Thrasher. "The LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups emulate the spirit of divas when standing up for our rights, and we look forward to kicking off spring and celebrating our favorite divas with you!"

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus also presents Proud: NYCGMC Celebrates 40 Years! on June 20, 2020 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Concert Information

BIG GAY SING: DIVAS, DIVAS, DIVAS

New York City Gay Men's Chorus



Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

NYU Skirball

566 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

Tickets, priced from $25, are available by visiting nyuskirball.org, by calling 212-998-4941 or by visiting the NYU Skirball Box Office.







