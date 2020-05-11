New York City Ballet Announces Week Five Programming for Digital Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Ballet has announced the fifth week of programming for its digital season.

Check it out below!

Monday, May 18:

City Ballet The Podcast

"Hear the Dance" episode on George Balanchine's Diamonds, hosted by NYCB dancer Silas Farley

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Dances at a Gathering

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Sara Mearns

(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Tuesday, May 19: NYCB Performance

Diamonds

Music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director

Filmed on September 19, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Introduction by Wendy Whelan, NYCB Associate Artistic Director

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 19 at 8pm until Friday, May 22, at 8pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 20: Wednesday with Wendy

Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan

(available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)

Thursday, May 21: Ballet Essentials

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by a ballet from NYCB's repertory, taught by an NYCB dancer

(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Friday, May 22: NYCB Performance

Liturgy

Music by Arvo Pärt

Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle

with the NYCB Orchestra,

Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director; Solo Violin: Kurt Nikkanen, NYCB Concertmaster

Filmed on April 25, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Carousel (A Dance)

Music by Richard Rodgers

Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle with Emilie Gerrity, Peter Walker,

Kristen Segin, and Ralph Ippolito

with the NYCB Orchestra,

Conductor: Daniel Capps, NYCB Resident Conductor

Filmed on September 29, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Introduction by Christopher Wheeldon, choreographer

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 22 at 8pm until Monday, May 25, at 8pm EDT)

Saturday, May 23: Ballet Breaks - Stars and Stripes

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell

(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Sunday, May 24: Ballet Breaks - Stars and Stripes

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell

(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)





