New York City Ballet Announces Week Five Programming for Digital Season
New York City Ballet has announced the fifth week of programming for its digital season.
Check it out below!
Monday, May 18:
City Ballet The Podcast
"Hear the Dance" episode on George Balanchine's Diamonds, hosted by NYCB dancer Silas Farley
(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - Dances at a Gathering
45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Sara Mearns
(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Tuesday, May 19: NYCB Performance
Diamonds
Music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director
Filmed on September 19, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Introduction by Wendy Whelan, NYCB Associate Artistic Director
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 19 at 8pm until Friday, May 22, at 8pm EDT)
Wednesday, May 20: Wednesday with Wendy
Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan
(available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)
Thursday, May 21: Ballet Essentials
45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by a ballet from NYCB's repertory, taught by an NYCB dancer
(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Friday, May 22: NYCB Performance
Liturgy
Music by Arvo Pärt
Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle
with the NYCB Orchestra,
Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director; Solo Violin: Kurt Nikkanen, NYCB Concertmaster
Filmed on April 25, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Carousel (A Dance)
Music by Richard Rodgers
Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle with Emilie Gerrity, Peter Walker,
Kristen Segin, and Ralph Ippolito
with the NYCB Orchestra,
Conductor: Daniel Capps, NYCB Resident Conductor
Filmed on September 29, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Introduction by Christopher Wheeldon, choreographer
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 22 at 8pm until Monday, May 25, at 8pm EDT)
Saturday, May 23: Ballet Breaks - Stars and Stripes
20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell
(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Sunday, May 24: Ballet Breaks - Stars and Stripes
20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell
(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
