New York City Ballet Announces Digital Season Week Four Schedule

New York City Ballet has announced the week four schedule for their six-week digital spring season. See the details below!

Monday, May 11:

City Ballet The Podcast

"Hear the Dance" episode on Jerome Robbins' Afternoon of a Faun, featuring former NYCB Principal Dancer and SAB Chairman of Faculty Kay Mazzo and former NYCB dancer Afshin Mofid, hosted by NYCB dancer Silas Farley (available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Russian Seasons

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Alexei Ratmansky's Russian Seasons, taught by NYCB Soloist Unity Phelan (register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Tuesday, May 12:

NYCB Performance "Spring" from The Four Seasons

Music by Giuseppi Verdi Choreography by Jerome Robbins PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns and Tyler Angle with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director Filmed on May 3, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

"Theme and Variations" from Divertimento No. 15

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Choreography by George Balanchine PRINCIPAL CASTING: Lauren King, Sterling Hyltin, Ana Sophia Scheller, Abi Stafford, *Tiler Peck, Andrew Veyette, Daniel Applebaum, and *Andrew Scordato (*first time in a role) with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director Filmed on September 22, 2016, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Afternoon of a Faun

Music by Claude Debussy Choreography by Jerome Robbins PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sterling Hyltin and *Joseph Gordon (*first time in a role) with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director Filmed on October 11, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

"Third Variation: Phlegmatic"

from The Four Temperaments Music by Paul Hindemith Choreography by George Balanchine PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ask la Cour with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director; Solo piano: Stephen Gosling Filmed on January 18, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

"Rondo" from Western Symphony

Music by Hershy Kay Choreography by George Balanchine PRINCIPAL CASTING: Teresa Reichlen and *Roman Mejia, with Lauren King, Taylor Stanley, Megan Fairchild, and Jared Angle (*first time in a role) with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director Filmed on May 9, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center Introduction by Sterling Hyltin, NYCB Principal Dancer (available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 12 at 8pm until Friday, May 15, at 8pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 13:

Wednesday with Wendy

Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan (available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)

Thursday, May 14:

Ballet Essentials - The Four Temperaments

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Adrian Danchig-Waring (register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Friday, May 15:

NYCB Performance Pulcinella Variations

Music by Igor Stravinsky Choreography by Justin Peck PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sterling Hyltin, Miriam Miller, Tiler Peck, Emilie Gerrity, Indiana Woodward, Russell Janzen, Andrew Scordato, Gonzalo Garcia, Anthony Huxley with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrews Sill, NYCB Associate Music Director Filmed on October 5, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center Introduction by Justin Peck, NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor (available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 15 at 8pm until Monday, May 18, at 8pm EDT)

Saturday, May 16:

Ballet Breaks - A Midsummer Night's Dream

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB dancer Ashley Hod (register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Sunday, May 17:

Ballet Breaks - A Midsummer Night's Dream

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB dancer Ashley Hod (register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)





