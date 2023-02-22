Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Spring Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album

The album was original scheduled to be released on February 24 via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Feb. 22, 2023  
New Spring Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album

KPOP stans will have to wait a little longer to hear the show's hotly anticipated cast recording.

According to the show's social media, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP will now be released this spring on May 12.

The album was original scheduled to be released on February 24 via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production stars Luna/">Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Theater Community to Gather Celebrate Asians on Broadway Photo
Theater Community to Gather Celebrate Asians on Broadway
The theater community will gather to celebrate and uplift everyone in the Broadway community especially KPOP Broadway!
KPOP Concludes Broadway Run Today Photo
KPOP Concludes Broadway Run Today
The Broadway run of KPOP sadly comes to a conclusion on December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.
The New York Times Issues Response To Criticism Of KPOP Review Photo
The New York Times Issues Response To Criticism Of KPOP Review
The New York Times has released a statement in response to the criticism of Jesse Green's review of the new Broadway musical, KPOP.
KPOP Announces Final Performance on Broadway Photo
KPOP Announces Final Performance on Broadway
The producers of KPOP announced that the groundbreaking new musical will have its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADECoalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE
February 22, 2023

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday’s preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre CompanyEric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre Company
February 22, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre GalaBrian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre Gala
February 22, 2023

On April 3, 2023, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor the theatrical icon Chita Rivera with the company’s twelfth Stephen Sondheim Award. See performers and more!
Video: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD PromoVideo: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo
February 22, 2023

Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021
February 22, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association has published Progress During an Atypical Year: Hiring Bias and Wage Gaps in Theatre in 2021.This document examines employment opportunity and average salaries for members of the union in 2021.
share