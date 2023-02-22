New Spring Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album

KPOP stans will have to wait a little longer to hear the show's hotly anticipated cast recording.

According to the show's social media, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP will now be released this spring on May 12.

The album was original scheduled to be released on February 24 via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

New music from KPOP will be here before you know it! The album will now be released on May 12th. We can't wait for you to hear it. Stay tuned for exciting updates coming soon ?? pic.twitter.com/1BqBUrRJHA - KPOP The Musical on Broadway (@KPOPBroadway) February 22, 2023

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production stars Luna/">Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.