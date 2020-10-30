New Podcast SENTIMENTAL MEN to Feature Lindsay Pearce, Caroline Bowman, Stephanie Torns and More

The podcast is hosted by Quincy Brown and Kevin Bianchi.

This week, Quincy Brown and Kevin Bianchi have launched "Sentimental Men," a new interview-based podcast about musical theatre and the women who make it wonderful. Taking a cue from its namesake, the first season of the podcast will examine Wicked the Musical from Elphaba's emerald-tinted point of view, joined by a different actress who has performed the role in each episode.

This season will feature conversations with Lindsay Pearce, Caroline Bowman, Stephanie Torns, Donna Vivino and Natalia Vivino, with more guests to be announced at a later date. The podcast will also release supplemental episodes featuring other, non-Elphaba guests from the Wicked universe.

Two episodes are currently available for streaming. The pilot episode, released on Monday, sees The Men recall their serendipitous introduction, test their notion that every Elphaba falls into one of three categories and establish a recent Tony winner as a "founding block - or rather, a founding Stephanie-J-Block" - of both their podcast and their friendship.

In the second episode, released today in celebration of Wicked's 17th Anniversary, the Men are joined by Lindsay Pearce, who joined the Broadway company as Elphaba just weeks before the industry shut down. The three discuss growing up with the Wicked cast album, her early-morning audition process and her experience leading a Broadway show in the midst of an impending pandemic.

New episodes are scheduled to be released every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other major podcasting platforms.

Everybody skips "Sentimental Man" on the Wicked cast recording. You know it. We know it. We're willing to wager Stephen Schwartz knows it, too. But keep that thumb away from your skip buttons because this is SENTIMENTAL MEN. Quincy Brown and Kevin Bianchi are in a self-proclaimed different realm of liking "Wicked". Join them as they talk (and occasionally scream) about musical theatre and embark on an exploration of one of Broadway's most iconic roles. Instagram/Twitter/Tik Tok/Facebook: @sentmenpod

