New Podcast Musical LITTLE DID I KNOW Will Launch March 31
The new podcast musical LITTLE DID I KNOW from The Audio Drama Initiative, based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell, will release its first three episodes on Apple Podcasts on Tuesday, March 31. After the 31st, each of the remaining six episodes will be released every Tuesday through Tuesday, May 12. A digital podcast soundtrack recording, produced by Broadway Records, and featuring the podcast's original twenty-two songs, will also be available everywhere music is sold on Tuesday, March 31.
LITTLE DID I KNOW tells the story of a group of friends - recent college graduates - who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976. The summer will be different from anything they expected, and what they experience will resonate throughout their lives. At turns funny, romantic, stirring, and poignant, this is an unforgettable coming- of-age story. Told over nine episodes, approximately thirty minutes each, LITTLE DID I KNOW includes twenty-two original songs.
Co-producer and co-author of the libretto for LITTLE DID I KNOW, Lou Aronica, said today, "the musical audio drama version of LITTLE DID I KNOW has been in development for more than a year. Obviously, we had no idea back then that Broadway was going to be closed when we released the show, but our intention right from the start was to create something that would be as satisfying and uplifting as a Broadway musical." Co-producer Mitchell Maxwell added: "we all need alternatives to allow musical theater lovers to continue to enjoy new shows and new and emerging artists. We think an elaborately produced audio drama is a sensational alternative."
LITTLE DID I KNOW features music by three-time Tony Award Winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyrics by Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe award winner Dean Pitchford (Flashdance, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), book by New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and is produced by award-winning producer Mitchell Maxwell (Stomp!, Damn Yankees), along with Aronica.
The cast of LITTLE DID I KNOW includes Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind, Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Laura Marano, Sam Tsui, Alex Blue and Alexander Chaplin.
