New Musical THE DAYS BEYOND TODAY to Have Industry Presentations at Theater 555

The cast includes Dale Badway, Anne Brummel, Nikita Burshteyn, Andrew Robin Cekala, Katie Emerson, Anya Fox, Rosemary Loar, Troy Rucker, and Kathy Voytko.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 3 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 4 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Producer Eric Krebs and Michael Roberts will present industry presentations of "The Days Beyond Today," a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Michael Roberts (Golf: The Musical, Goldstein), directed by Mr. Krebs. The presentations will be held at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street), on Wednesday, May 24 at 5:00pm and Thursday, May 25 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. For reservations and further information, industry should email Boxoffice@theater555.com.

It's 1966 and London is swinging. Into this world of artists and hedonists comes Helen on her fortieth birthday, direct from a privileged Long Island life. Amid the swingers and the highflyers, the musicians and the pleasure seekers, Helen seeks to discover her right place in The Days Beyond Today.

The cast includes Dale Badway, Anne Brummel, Nikita Burshteyn, Andrew Robin Cekala, Katie Emerson, Anya Fox, Rosemary Loar, Troy Rucker, and Kathy Voytko. The stage manager is Christine Viega. Co-music directors are Michael Roberts and Mark T Evans. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Bios

Michael Roberts

is the creator of the hit Off-Broadway comedy Golf: The Musical. Golf was revived Off-Broadway twice, and has played in 25 US states, as well as Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Canada, and Scotland. Roberts wrote the score for The Fartiste (Winner: Best Musical-N.Y. Int'l Fringe Festival). The show transferred Off-Broadway, and in concert at London's Charing Cross Theatre. The musical comedy Greed: A Musical For Our Times, was produced at New World Stages, starring Stephanie D'Abruzzo. Other Off- Broadway productions include the musical Goldstein (Nom: Off Broadway Alliance Award), starring Megan McGinnis and Julie Benko. Roberts was staff composer the Emmy-award-winning sitcom "Remember WENN" on AMC. As pianist and music director, he has collaborated with Rupert Holmes, Betty Buckley, Kerry Butler, Leslie Gore, Lou christie, Bobby Sherman, Bobby Rydell, and Herman's Hermits. Roberts is President of The American Songbook Association.

Eric Krebs

whose theatrical career spans more than 50 years, has worked as a producer, a theater founder and operator, a college professor and occasionally as a performer. In 1974 he founded the George Street Playhouse regional theater in New Brunswick, New Jersey, now in its 49th year. He built and operated Off-Broadway's John Houseman Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater for over 20 years. Most recently he renovated and became the operator of a 160-seat Off-Broadway Theater, reopening it as Theater555, 555 West 42 Street in New York City. Off-Broadway he has produced more than 50 plays and musicals. On Broadway he produced: Bill Maher: Victory Begins At Home (Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event), Neil Simon's The Dinner Party, It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues (nominated for 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical) and Electra (nominated for 3 Tony Awards). In April 2007, he performed his own 90-minute adaptation of King Lear, a one person presentation entitled Considering Lear. In the fall of 2016, he performed My Father's Voice, a solo presentation of his father's letters from the Ellis Island Prison and the War in the Pacific, 1938-1945. Mr. Krebs recently retired after 50 years as a professor of theater arts at Baruch College, City University of New York, where he continued a career as an educator that began in 1969 at Rutgers University (37 years) in New Jersey, where he is professor emeritus.

www.theater555.com



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham This Week Photo
Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham This Week

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House will be co-hosting a Ham4Ham show with Lin-Manuel Miranda this Friday, May 19th. 

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Poses at 1999 New Jersey Prom Party Photo
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Poses at 1999 New Jersey Prom Party

See photos of the cast of Kimberly Akimbo at a 1999 New Jersey Prom party!

KINKY BOOTS & More BroadwayHD’s Pride Month Selections Photo
KINKY BOOTS & More BroadwayHD’s Pride Month Selections

BroadwayHD is delivering a variety of titles this June for viewers to stream featuring themes of acceptance, individuality, family dynamics, censorship, freedom of expression, and LGBTQ+ issues

Newell, Milligan & More to be Honored by Actors Equity Foundation Photo
Newell, Milligan & More to be Honored by Actors' Equity Foundation

The Actors’ Equity Foundation has announced its award recipients for 2023, including Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan and more.


Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?
Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'
Billy Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NYBilly Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NY
New Musical THE DAYS BEYOND TODAY to Have Industry Presentations at Theater 555New Musical THE DAYS BEYOND TODAY to Have Industry Presentations at Theater 555

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You