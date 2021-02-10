New Episode of THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast Available Today

Mike Abrams from The Wrong Cat Died, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce ABC's Call Your Mother actress Emma Caymares (Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland) as his next guest. The Wrong Cat Died episode will be available on February 10, 2020 exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it at BPN.FM/TWCD/

In this episode of The Wrong Cat Died, host Mike Abrams talks with actress Emma Caymares. Emma performed on Broadway as Veruca Salt in the original cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as Wendy in the original cast of Finding Neverland but it is her audition for the 2016 revival of CATS which lives in infamy. Hear Emma tell the story of her Victoria audition, how that story showcases how she lives her life, and the lessons she learned along the way.

The Wrong Cat Died is a parody theatre podcast made by a theatre outsider. After seeing CATS, the Musical, for the first time in July of 2016, podcast host Mike Abrams was filled with a whirlwind of emotions. He was amused, confused, and a little angry. Almost exactly three years later when the movie trailer came out, Mike had enough. It was time to speak his truth - Grizabella was the wrong Cat to Die at the Jellicle Ball. In this podcast, Mike interviews CATS cast members, CATS superfans, CATS haters, and explores the backstories of the Jellicle characters all to make a case for why they were more worthy to ascend to the Heaviside Layer than Grizabella.

