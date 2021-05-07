New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Streaming Today

DeForest Theatricals announces Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" streaming season 2, episode 2, of her hit show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", on Broadway On Demand Friday May 7th starting at 3pm ET.

Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and her special guest, composer Blake Allen.

Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some fun stories, and this episode Doris starts the season long reading of excerpts from a hilarious 1960's book on beauty and femininity, "Always Ask a Man, Arlene Dahl's Key to Femininity! Find out the "secrets of the stars" and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities!

In Friday's episode 2, Doris Dear sits down on the couch with Billboard and Apple Music chart topping composer, Blake Allen! They chat about Blakes rise to notoriety and how much they love collaborating together while sipping on a fab cocktail! So come backstage with Doris to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2, episode 2, of this fun half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand!

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Friday at 3pm ET! Episodes 1 & 2 are FREE to stream, then 3-6 is $11.99 to subscribe! For more information visit www.broadwayondemand.com.

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information