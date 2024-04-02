New Cast Members Join the North American Tour of FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New cast members have joined the North American tour of Frozen. New to the company is Nicholas Edwards as “Kristoff.” Returning to the company are Avelyn Lena Choi, who joins current cast member Savannah Lumaralternating as “Young Elsa,” and Norah Nunes, who joins current cast member Emma Origenes alternating as “Young Anna.”

Frozen continues to star Caroline Bowman as “Elsa” and Lauren Nicole Chapman as “Anna,” Jeremy Davis as “Olaf,” Preston Perez as “Hans,” Evan Duff as “Weselton,” and Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as “Sven.” (Belinda Allyn plays the role of “Anna” from May 14 – June 16).

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Reese Britts, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Brian Martin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Renée Reid, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage(director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo(music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.