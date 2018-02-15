New 42nd Street Annual Gala to Honor J.K. ROWLING & Host Benefit Performance of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The New 42nd Street will honor J.K. Rowling in absentia with the New Victory Arts Award and host a benefit performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at The Lyric Theatre for its annual gala on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The event, which includes a strolling supper at The New Victory Theater, will provide critical support to the nonprofit's award-winning arts education and youth employment programs.

"J.K. Rowling has inspired generations of young people to read, imagine and create. In my mind there is no one more deserving to be recognized for bringing kids to the arts and arts to kids," says Fiona Rudin, Chairman of the Board of The New 42nd Street.

This year, The New 42nd Street celebrates 15 years as the largest provider of live performance and arts education to New York City schools. Says Cora Cahan, President of The New 42nd Street, "We are so honored that Ms. Rowling will accept the New Victory Arts Award, even though she is not able to attend in person, and we are thrilled that gala attendees will have this unique opportunity to support arts education and see Broadway's most anticipated show of the season."

Founded in 1990 by New York City & State, The New 42nd Street revitalized seven historic theaters on 42nd Street, including The Lyric Theatre where Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on Broadway this Spring. The nonprofit annually brings 40,000 students of all ages to The New Victory Theater to experience a variety of art forms, cultures and experiences, and through the New 42nd StreetYouth Corps, provides mentorship, paid employment and life skills education for 100 high school and college-age NYC students through jobs in the arts. Inspired by the city it serves, The New 42nd Street has flourished as a visionary arts nonprofit with a mission to make extraordinary performing arts and cultural engagement part of everyone's life.

Gala Co-Chairs include Shahara Ahmad-Llewellyn; Peggy & Avinash Ahuja and Ranika & Ruben Cohen; Emily & Len Blavatnik; Lise Evans; Isabel Rose; Fiona & Eric Rudin; Diane & Marc Spilker; Kristen & Matthew Stein; Mary Ann Tighe & David A. Hidalgo. Corporate sponsors include BBDO, Google and Thomson Reuters.

Festivities will begin with a 2:00 PM performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part One and continue with a 7:30 PM performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part Two. Tickets to The New 42nd Street Benefit Performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two are priced from $1,300-$2,275, including charitable donations supporting The New 42nd Street's education programs. Premium tickets to both the Benefit Performance and Gala, which includes a strolling supper right next door at The New Victory Theater, have sold out, but Benefit Performance-only tickets remain.

The New Victory Arts Award is presented to a person or organization whose concern for the well-being of children is matched by their belief that the arts and arts education stimulate imagination and creativity. The award has been presented to actor, clown, comedian and New 42nd Street board member Bill Irwin; President of the Jim Henson Foundation, Cheryl Henson; the Australia Council for the Arts; entertainment leader Michael D. Eisner; performer, writer and New 42nd Street board member John Lithgow; and President of The New 42nd Street, Cora Cahan.

The New 42nd Street runs three projects: The New Victory Theater, whose exemplary international programming has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States; New 42nd Street Studios, a premier rehearsal space that has served over 1200 nonprofit performing arts companies and Broadway musicals and plays from early development to opening night; and The Duke on 42nd Street, a black box theater that offers both nonprofit and commercial companies the unique opportunity to perform on famed 42nd Street.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles