Neville Dance Theatre Announces 16th Anniversary Year Celebration BEETHOVEN & BALLET

Manhattan contemporary ballet company Neville Dance Theatre will celebrate sixteen years of performing and producing dance in New York City, with a return to the stage in a special production comprised of the World Premiere of "Beethoven Suite" and a revival of repertory work "Children's Corner", entitled "Beethoven and Ballet".

Audiences embark on a theatrical journey along the stylistic progression of ballet's historical development in an all new, four section work by four vibrant choreographers in Neville Dance Theatre's "Beethoven Suite". Viewers venture into the ethereal realm of Romantic era sylphs, witness the technical virtuosity of Petipa's Grand Pas de Deux & corps de ballet, experience the extreme musicality and speed of Balanchine Neoclassicism, and feel the grand, sweeping movements of Contemporary dance, all in one unique work.

Set to four, enchanting and energetic musical selections by Ludwig Van Beethoven, this multi-section tableau celebrates Beethoven's musical genius in a belated tribute to the composer's 250th Birthday Anniversary (2020) and is as educational as it is entertaining.

Four eclectic dance makers deliver up a choreographic cart of period piece entrees. Brenda Neville - Artistic Director of Neville Dance Theater, Fredrick Davis - former dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Christina Ghiardi - School of American Ballet alumni graduate and dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and Nadia Vostrikov - formerly with Boston Ballet II and returning character of the television series Flesh & Bone.

Audiences walk away filled with the artistry and beauty of ballet, as well as with a deeper and refreshed understanding of the many sides of this endearing art form.

Evening also includes the revival of "Children's Corner" (2017), a Neoclassical ballet in six movements for three dancers inspired by the frolicking and playful musical score, by the same name, by composer Claude Debussy. Choreographed by Nanako Kitagawa.

While based in classical ballet, Artistic Director and resident choreographer Brenda Neville's works have a definite contemporary edge with a street style flavoring and theatrical flair. Many of her works are on pointe and incorporate vibrant back wall slide projections that further the works thematic subjects. Her choreography has been described as remarkably musical, delightfully unpredictable and evoking a provocative sensuality, though she is just as comfortable and capable of producing classical, traditional ballet.

Neville Dance Theatre has been invited to perform in countless festivals and at venues throughout the New York area and beyond including the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Kumble Theatre for the Performing Arts, Hudson Theatre Guild, the 92nd Street Y, The United Theatre in Westerly, RI and The Marcus Center, Vogel Hall in Milwaukee, WI.

The company fulfills its mission by offering a compelling repertory of innovative and artistic works and serves as a professional platform for versatile and talented dancers to perform and share their artistry and the significance of dance with audiences of all ages.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The company's fall season is sponsored by PhysioWellness, Art for Life & Education, and Morgan Stanley.

Hailed as "compelling", "imaginative" and a "pure delight" by both critics and patrons alike, Neville Dance Theatre brings theatrical and thematic innovation to contemporary ballet. Through eclectic and universally themed works that celebrate the human spirit and our shared world, this vibrant company creates a colorful tapestry of movement that's woven from a diverse array of dance styles, enabling the joy and artistry of dance to be felt by audiences of all ages and persuasions. The company also prides itself on fostering an artistic exchange of styles, outlooks and attitudes with both its artists and its audiences, and for furthering an increased appreciation of dance as a powerful means of expression, communication and artistry.

Founded in 2005 by Brenda R. Neville and comprised of artists from around the world, Neville Dance Theatre regularly performs at venues and festivals throughout the five boroughs including the 92nd Street Y Fridays@Noon Series, Queens Fringe Festival, COOL NY Dance Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, the NYC Dance Parade and Dance Fest, and has been presented by venues such as the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Kumble Theatre for the Performing Arts in Brooklyn, the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan, The United Theatre in Westerly, RI and The Marcus Center, Vogel Hall in Milwaukee, WI. The company annually presents New York City seasons of new works and repertory favorites.

Neville Dance Theatre has been recognized in media and press publications including Dance Magazine, Time Out New York, the New York Post, and on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York'. Neville Dance Theatre offers educational workshops, classes and intensives to schools, universities and organizations in a wide array of dance styles, including repertory, classical ballet, contemporary dance, Argentine Tango, Flamenco and others. They are available both in conjunction with the company's performances or independently as an educational component. Neville Dance Theatre is a non-profit, 501c3 organization.

Choreographers

Brenda R. Neville

NDT Artistic Director & Choreographer - Contemporary Section - Beethoven Suite

For over two decades, Brenda R. Neville performed and choreographed in over 18 different countries including Argentina, China, Hungary, Japan, Romania, and Spain with companies such as the Milwaukee Ballet, Indianapolis Dance Company, AllNations Dance Company, Marc DeGarmo & Dancers, and Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn. An extremely versatile singer and actress as well, she trained at the Lee Strasberg Actors Studio in NYC and has performed lead roles in numerous musical productions such as "Footloose", "My Fair Lady", "La Cage aux Folles", "Crazy for You" and in several film and commercial roles. She trained and performed with some of the top talents in dance, including Juan Carlos Copes, Antonio Cervila Jr., Jose Molina, Soledad Barrio, Sean Curran, Niall O'Leary, David Howard, Marjorie Mussman, Graciela Kozak, and Diana Cartier and at schools including The Ailey School, JKO School, the Milwaukee Ballet School and Peridance.

​An active dance teacher, Brenda teaches Junior Division ballet at The Ailey School, Advanced Ballet and Ethnic Dance at Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn, and guest teaches at various studios and schools around the country. Her students have been accepted into some of the most sought after and reputable dance programs, colleges and companies in the country, including American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, LaGuardia Performing Arts High School, The Ailey School and Point Park College and on Broadway. She has choreographed two full length narrative ballets, six concert length works, multiple stand-alone shorts, and numerous restagings over Neville Dance Theatre's fifteen-year history with her works being described as "compelling", "imaginative" and a "pure delight" by critics.

An expert ballet pointe shoe fitter, Brenda led the US Retail Department and NYC Boutique for Freed of London, USA for the last 15 years and aided in the development of the original Gaynor Minden pointe shoe. She is a nationally re-known pointe shoe fitter and was an expert pointe shoe fitter and consultant for students at prestigious schools across the country, including the School of American Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, and Miami City Ballet for the last 25 years. She is a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana where she received a B.A. in Dance Pedagogy, cum laude, and is an original co-founder of World Dance Theatre. Brenda is an ABT Certified Teacher, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in Primary - Level 5 of the ABT National Training Curriculum.

Christina Ghiardi

2021 Chance-to-Choreograph* guest artist - Neoclassical Section, Beethoven Suite

Christina Ghiardi received her early ballet training from Morgantown Dance Studio in Morgantown, West Virginia. At 14, she join the Joffrey Ballet School Trainee Program on full scholarship where she studied for one year. Christina attended the School of American Ballet's 2008 Summer Course and was invited to attend the School's Winter Term where she completed four years of pre-professional training. Christina has danced with Boston Ballet II, Boston Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, and is currently with Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT), performing lead roles in ballets by George Balanchine including "Hippolyta" in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Serenade (Dark Angel), Who Cares? (Jumping Girl), Western Symphony (Rondo) and "Striptease Girl" in Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. She has also danced principal and soloist roles such as "Myrtha" in Giselle, "Fairy Godmother" in Cinderella, "Flora" in Ben Stevenson's Dracula, "The Queen of Hearts" in Septime Webre's Alice (In Wonderland) and "Sugar Plum Fairy", "Arabian" and "Spring Fairy" in The Nutcracker. In May of 2018, Christina was featured in Matthew Neenan's World Premiere for NBT, " Until December". During Christina's final year at SAB, she was one of two advanced students selected by Peter Martins and Kay Mazzo for an inaugural student teacher program. Christina is a faculty teacher for Boston Ballet School's pre-professional division, at The Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre, and is a guest teacher for both SAB's Summer Course and Boston Ballet School's Summer Dance Program each summer. As a choreographer, Christina's works have been featured at NBT, SAB, Boston Ballet School, and Dallas Ballet Company.

Frederick Davis

2021 Chance-to-Choreograph* guest artist - Classical Section, Beethoven Suite

Fredrick Eric Davis, born in Brooklyn, spent his early years with his mother living in poverty and periodically homeless. Later adopted by his maternal grandmother, at 11 years old he was encouraged to pursue dance in the Pilgrim Congregational church. He was awarded a Talent Identification Program Scholarship which funded his dance training at Ballet Tennessee through the Department of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation Dance Alive program. After graduating from Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts in 2004, he went on to study at the Joffrey Ballet School and summer intensives with American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, and North Carolina Dance Theatre. Davis danced with the Roxey Ballet Company in NJ and was a company dancer at Dance Theatre of Harlem in 2008, dancing roles including the male lead in "New Bach", the "Pas de Deux" from Act III of "Swan Lake", in Robert Garland's "Return", in George Balanchine's "Agon" and Alvin Ailey's "The Lark Ascending". Davis has participated in a Dance for America tour and danced with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Roanoke Ballet Theatre, Greensboro Ballet, San Antonio Metropolitan Ballet, Dissonance Dance Theater, Indiana Ballet Theatre, Ballet Tennessee, Ballet Tucson, at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., and in the Donald McKayle Tribute in Irvine, California. Davis' life story was the topic of a documentary, "From the Streets to the Stage: The Journey of Fredrick Davis", which premiered at the Tivoli Theatre. The documentary was created by Ann Cater of PBS and was filmed by the Emmy Award-winning crew from WTCI.Davis was presented with a joint City and County Proclamation by Mayor of Chattanooga Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. He is currently choreographing original works on schools and companies throughout the US.

Nadezhda Vostrikov

2021 Chance-to-Choreograph* guest artist - Romantic Section, Beethoven Suite

Nadia Vostrikov was born in Winchester, Virginia and began dancing at her parents' school The Vostrikov's Academy of Ballet and finished her training at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. She has since danced professionally with Boston Ballet II and The Alberta Ballet, as well as numerous freelance companies in New York. She also performed in The Opening Ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Her freelance work includes performances with Intermezzo Dance Company, John Mark Owens Productions, Morales Dance, The Eglevsky Ballet, BalletNY and Dances Patrelle. Nadia has appeared in the television shows: CBS's Elementary, Cinemax's The Knick, Amazon's Z: The Beginning of Everything, and has a recurring role in the Starz television show, Flesh and Bone. She has choreographed for CPYB, Dance Cavise, and Allegra Dance Greenwich.

Nanako Kitagawa

2017 Chance-to-Choreograph* guest artist - Children's Corner

Nanako Kitagawa, originally from Tokyo, Japan, is a dedicated teacher and choreographer at Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn where she teaches ballet and pointe classes and sets choreography on the students for the school's annual full-length ballets and productions. A dedicated coach as well, she helps prepare students for auditions and competitions such as Youth America Grand Prix. Her students have gone on to be accepted to the JKO/ABT school, LaGuardia High School, Professional Performing Arts School and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. She is a fully certified teacher of the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum, Primary through Level 7 & Partnering. As a dancer and performer, Nanako trained at the École Supérieure de Danse de Cannes Rosella Hightower in France and Goh Ballet Academy in Canada. After finishing the Professional Training Program in Canada she was invited to join USA Ballet in Bloomington, IL where she danced many principal roles. Since moving to NY, Nanako has been a guest artist with Ballet Long Island and Atlantic City Ballet. Her repertoire includes Odetto in Swan Lake, Giselle in Giselle, Sugar Plum in Nutcracker, Sylph in La Sylphide, Hyppolyta in A Midsummer Night Dream, Prices Florine in Sleeping Beauty and some company's original contemporary works.

*Chance-to-Choreograph is one of Neville Dance Theatre's community engagement Chance Programs, which bring a wide variety of opportunities to community members, allowing people of diverse ages, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds to get involved in and experience the arts. The Change-to-Choreograph program provides dance makers at all stages in their careers opportunities to create works on NDT dancers, for presentation during company productions and seasons. It's an artistic endeavor that provides choreographers with free rehearsal space and a free production platform to have their works seen and gain promotion and recognition. Creations may become part of NDT's permanent repertory, to be performed for audiences for years to come. Artists are selected on an ongoing basis through public, open application submission, referrals and by Board Committee Member and Artistic Staff panel review.

Dancers - for Artist Biographies visit www.nevilledance.org/about

Kayla Armgardt

Laura Dearman

Nicole DiGiovanni

Cheyenne Fitzsimons

Izabela Fortes

Kylie Fox

Agustin Gomes

Margot Hartley

Irene (Hyerim) Hwang

Taylor Kindred

Mary (Mariia) Puart (Pishkova)

Lauren Settembrino

DETAILS:

"BEETHOVEN & BALLET"

A Stylistic Journey Through the History of Ballet

Friday, November 5, 7:30pm & Saturday, November 6, 2:30pm

@Dixon Place 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY

Tickets: General Admission $28, Students & Seniors $15

https://www.nevilledance.org/events

All ticket holders must show proof of vaccination for theatre entry and wear masks inside the theatre