National Theatre's Livestreamed ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Reaches Nearly 1 Million Views
The National Theatre's first live streamed event, a YouTube broadcast of their play One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden, proved to be a hit, garnering over 200,000 live views.
The numbers of views has now reached nearly 1 million.
According to Variety, The National Theatre said that more than £50,000 ($61,300) had been donated during the stream.
Watch the full production of One Man, Two Guvnors here!
The National Theatre's initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME, provides access to content online to serve audiences in their homes.
A number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the National Theatre's YouTube channel.
The National Theatre of Great Britain's acclaimed production of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS began previews on April 6, 2012 and the official opening was April 18, 2012 at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway. The Broadway production followed a sold-out run that opened at The National Theatre in May 2012, as well as a UK tour and a sold out run in London's West End that began in fall 2011.
