VIDEO: National Theatre's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Starring James Corden, Streaming Now!

The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to The National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

From Thursday 2 April, a number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the National Theatre's YouTube channel.

The first production to be broadcast as part of NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME will be Richard Bean's One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden.

Watch now below!





