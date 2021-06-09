Nathan Lane, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara And More Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

After over a year of programming, producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's "Stars In The House" is nearing $1 Million raised to support The Actors Fund, whose COVID relief efforts have helped over 16,300 people in need in the performing arts community. Showing no signs of slowing down, Rudetsky and Wesley will host several exciting reunions over the next week, with generous matching donations from dedicated fans and patrons. The full schedule and event details are as follows:

The Light in the Piazza

Friday, June 11

The stars are in the house and the light is in the piazza! Original Broadway Cast members Kelli O'Hara (Clara), Matthew Morrison (Fabrizio), and Victoria Clark (Margaret) will take us back to 1950s Italy to reminisce about their time in this show, which quickly became a fan favorite. The Angie Torres Charitable Fund will match all donations made for The Light in the Piazza up to $2,500.

Dreamgirls

Saturday, June 12

Seth and James will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Seth's "Dreamgirls" benefit concert which raised over $1 Million for The Actors Fund in September 2001. The starry line-up for this special episode includes Lillias White, Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Darius DeHaas, Tamara Tunie, and Brenda Braxton. This is "One Night Only" that will be "Hard to Say Goodbye" to!

Guys & Dolls

Wednesday, June 16

"Stars In The House" is partnering with NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, an exciting newcomer onto the Big Apple's hotel scene, for a very special reunion of the 1992 cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning "Guys and Dolls" including Nathan Lane (Nathan Detroit), Peter Gallagher (Sky), Faith Prince (Adelaide), Josie de Guzman (Sarah), Walter Bobbie (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Ruth Williamson (General Cartwright), and director Jerry Zaks. Seth and James will broadcast live from the hotel for what is sure to be a "high stakes" conversation, so don't "rock the boat" and be sure to tune in. The NH Collection Madison Avenue is also generously matching all donations made during this show, up to $10,000!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Friday, June 18

Get your wigs OUT of their boxes because Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall are in the house! These two rockstar performers will talk about transforming into their iconic "Hedwig" characters, donning those outrageous costumes, and some of their most memorable moments on stage and on tour. The Paula Kaminsky Davis Charitable Foundation will generously match all donations made during this show, up to $7,500!

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. As always, there is likely to be live music as well!

These stars joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "AIDA," "Annie," "Godspell," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.