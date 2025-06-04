Natalie Merchant Coming To Adler Hall At New York Society For Ethical Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant will appear in an intimate acoustic duo performance with longtime collaborator Erik Della Penna on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture.

“Erik and I love playing our duo shows,” says Merchant. “We can be so stealth and spontaneous when it's just the two of us. We read each other so well after all these years.”

Merchant, known for her emotionally resonant performances and poetic songwriting, has been a fixture in American music for over four decades. With a sound that blends folk, rock, and global influences, she continues to captivate audiences with her depth and artistic integrity. Her latest album, Keep Your Courage (2023, Nonesuch Records), was praised by Mojo as “her most beautiful [material] in decades.”

Beyond her musical achievements, Merchant is widely recognized for her activism and commitment to social and environmental causes, often channeling her artistry into community-driven projects and documentary work.

This special concert offers a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most thoughtful artists in an intimate, acoustic setting.

Tickets are priced at $75 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 AM via Eventbrite.