Nan Dixon Releases New Contemporary Romance DANCE WITH ME

Award-winning author Nan Dixon is pleased to announce the release of her new contemporary romance novel, Dance With Me. This is the third book in her Big Sky Dreamers series.

A journey of healing, hope and love.

SEAN

He loves running his family pub and the expansion into brewing is his contribution to the family legacy. But he hates seeing sad women in his pub, so he flirts, charms smiles out of the unhappy ones, and his Irish accent might be a little stronger as he teaches them a jig. Sad women remind of the terrible mistake he made. When Nicole walks in, pain radiates off her. He tries to coax a smile and even gets her to dance.

NICOLE

Eight months ago her world went up in flames. Once she was a dancer and a mother. Then her husband and daughter died in a fiery crash. Now she's a mother without a child and a ballerina who cannot dance. Grief and guilt crush her. She retraces her daughter's and philandering husband's last day. Her final stop-O'Dair's Pub. Her husband had been drinking with another woman before Nicole called and begged him to pick up their daughter.

Sean makes her smile. Makes her feel alive again. Maybe there is hope...

Dance With Me is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Award winning author of the BIG SKY DREAMERS and FITZGERALD HOUSE series, Nan Dixon spent her formative years as an actress, singer, dancer and competitive golfer. But the need to eat had her studying accounting in college. Unfortunately, being a successful financial executive didn't feed her passion to perform. When the pharmaceutical company she worked for was purchased, Nan got the chance of a lifetime-the opportunity to pursue a writing career. She's a five-time Golden Heart finalist and lives in the Midwest. She has five children, three sons-in-law, three granddaughters, two grandsons and one neurotic cat.