Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

NYCBallet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule May 10-15

Programming includes a 60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, and more.

May. 10, 2021  
NYCBallet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule May 10-15

New York City Ballet has announced their 2021 Digital Season programming for the week of May 10-15, which includes interactive movement workshops for all ages and abilities, and a "Signature Steps" ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, all led by members of the company.

See the full schedule below!

Monday, May 10:

Ballet Essentials - Everywhere We Go

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Justin Peck's Everywhere We Go, taught by NYCB dancer Kristen Segin

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 12:

Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Soloist Megan LeCrone

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Thursday, May 13:

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, taught by NYCB Principal Dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Saturday, May 15:

Ballet Breaks - Fancy Free

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, taught by NYCB dancer Ralph Ippolito

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Access Workshops for Children - Fancy Free

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, taught by NYCB dancer Olivia Boisson

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EDT)

Programming subject to change (05/10/21)


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Hat
Courtney Reed: Queen Broadway
Future Broadway Star T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballets 2021 Spring Gala Photo

VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's 2021 Spring Gala

Virtual Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - THE REWIRED MUSICAL to be Presented by FUSE Photo

Virtual Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - THE REWIRED MUSICAL to be Presented by FUSE Theatre CT in May

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists Work To Life In Photo

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists' Work To Life In Virtual Collaboration Event

KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros Photo

KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros


More Hot Stories For You