NYCBallet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule May 10-15

New York City Ballet has announced their 2021 Digital Season programming for the week of May 10-15, which includes interactive movement workshops for all ages and abilities, and a "Signature Steps" ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, all led by members of the company.

See the full schedule below!

Monday, May 10:

Ballet Essentials - Everywhere We Go

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Justin Peck's Everywhere We Go, taught by NYCB dancer Kristen Segin

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 12:

Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Soloist Megan LeCrone

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)

Thursday, May 13:

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, taught by NYCB Principal Dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Saturday, May 15:

Ballet Breaks - Fancy Free

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, taught by NYCB dancer Ralph Ippolito

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Access Workshops for Children - Fancy Free

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, taught by NYCB dancer Olivia Boisson

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EDT)

Programming subject to change (05/10/21)