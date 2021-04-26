NYC Movie Theaters, Museums, and More Increase Capacity Beginning Today

The next step toward returning to normalcy is upon us as more restrictions are relaxed on arts and entertainment venues this week.

Beginning today, Monday, April 26, movie theaters will be allowed to fill at 33% capacity. Additionally, museums, zoos, aquariums, as well as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, will expand to 50% capacity.

Safety guidelines are still in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing.

The news of this loosening of restrictions was announced by Governor Cuomo earlier this month. The news came with an update on the state's vaccination program, and Cuomo is urging people to continue to get vaccinated

"Our message is simple - get vaccinated. It's the responsible thing to do, and we will continue to be aggressive in stressing this message all across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Our providers are working nonstop to get more shots into arms quickly and equitably, but they need our cooperation. Getting everyone vaccinated is critical in reopening and rebuilding New York because our progress on vaccinations will have a direct effect on how fast we can continue to reopen sectors of our economy."

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near you. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.