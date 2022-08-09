Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Announces New Funding For The Noguchi Museum and Cultural Capital Projects Across Queens

The announcement will take place at the Noguchi Museum, which is receiving capital funding to support the restoration and renovation of Isamu Noguchi's Studio.

Aug. 9, 2022  

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Announces New Funding For The Noguchi Museum and Cultural Capital Projects Across Queens

On Wednesday, August 10 at 11AM, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) will join cultural leaders to celebrate new capital funding for Queens cultural groups included in the City's Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The announcement will take place at the Noguchi Museum, which is receiving capital funding to support the restoration and renovation of Isamu Noguchi's Studio, allowing public access for the first time in its history and preserving the living spaces designed by Noguchi.

The award will also support the creation of a new cafe and shop for visitors, as well as the construction of a new facility for the storage and study of its collection and archive. Other Queens-based groups that received funding in this year's capital budget are the Poppenhusen Institute, Queens Botanical Garden, Queens Museum, New York Hall of Science, and Queens Theatre.

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening New York City's vibrant cultural life. DCLA works to promote and advocate for quality arts programming and to articulate the contribution made by the cultural community to the City's vitality. The Department represents and serves nonprofit cultural organizations involved in the visual, literary, and performing arts; public-oriented science and humanities institutions including zoos, botanical gardens, and historic and preservation societies; and creative artists at all skill levels who live and work within the City's five boroughs. DCLA also provides donated materials for arts programs offered by the public schools and cultural and social service groups, and commissions permanent works of public art at City-funded construction projects throughout the five boroughs. For more information visit www.nyc.gov/culture.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film
August 9, 2022

New York Stage and Film finished up a successful summer season on August 7 with LOVE ALL, a new play by Anna Deavere Smith. Tennis legend Billie Jean King attended the play and met the cast, including Baize Buzan who played her. Check out the photos here!
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne
August 9, 2022

Elf the Musical will be presented at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne this holiday season. Performances run November 5-20, 2022.
Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 Season
August 9, 2022

Delaware Theatre Company announces single tickets on sale for its 2022/23 Season. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Photos: First Look at Mischief's CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE and MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE at Edinburgh Fringe
August 9, 2022

All new photos have been released for Mischief’s Edinburgh Fringe shows Charlie Russell Aims To Please (Written and performed by Charlie Russell) and Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle (By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, performed by Lewis and Sayer).
Wake Up With BWW 8/9: Lillias White to Play Hermes in HADESTOWN, Audra McDonald in OHIO STATE MURDERS, and More!
August 9, 2022

Today's top stories include the first reviews for the pre-Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada in Chicago! Plus, Lillias White will take on the role of Hermes in Hadestown, Audra McDonald will return to Broadway in Ohio State Murders this season, and more!