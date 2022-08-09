NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Announces New Funding For The Noguchi Museum and Cultural Capital Projects Across Queens

On Wednesday, August 10 at 11AM, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) will join cultural leaders to celebrate new capital funding for Queens cultural groups included in the City's Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The announcement will take place at the Noguchi Museum, which is receiving capital funding to support the restoration and renovation of Isamu Noguchi's Studio, allowing public access for the first time in its history and preserving the living spaces designed by Noguchi.

The award will also support the creation of a new cafe and shop for visitors, as well as the construction of a new facility for the storage and study of its collection and archive. Other Queens-based groups that received funding in this year's capital budget are the Poppenhusen Institute, Queens Botanical Garden, Queens Museum, New York Hall of Science, and Queens Theatre.

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening New York City's vibrant cultural life. DCLA works to promote and advocate for quality arts programming and to articulate the contribution made by the cultural community to the City's vitality. The Department represents and serves nonprofit cultural organizations involved in the visual, literary, and performing arts; public-oriented science and humanities institutions including zoos, botanical gardens, and historic and preservation societies; and creative artists at all skill levels who live and work within the City's five boroughs. DCLA also provides donated materials for arts programs offered by the public schools and cultural and social service groups, and commissions permanent works of public art at City-funded construction projects throughout the five boroughs. For more information visit www.nyc.gov/culture.