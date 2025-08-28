NOT OUR HOME, NOT OUR HOME is Coming to Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REX! Productions will present Not Our Home, Not Our Home, a bold new Asian American play by Ned Du, directed by Sissi Chen, with an all-Asian American cast and underscored by an original score by Mamie Limbrick. Performances run September 25-28, 2025 at Theater for the New City.

Confronting guilt, identity, and survival with a mix of dark humor, horror, and raw theatricality, Not Our Home, Not Our Home is at once grounded and surreal, pushing the envelope for what contemporary theater can hold. It asks: What do we owe the places we leave behind-and the people we become?

A single scene from the play won the 2024 Immigrants in America Theater Festival at Court Square Theater. The piece was then given a full reading at the Dramatists Guild in May 2025, followed by a preview presentation at The Flea Theater this August as part of the Rogue Theater Festival.

"This play wrestles with guilt. How does it shape us? How does it move us? Guilt is the beating heart of this story-it doesn't just haunt, it twists us, reshapes us, and pushes us into doing the most laughably human things. That's where the humor, horror, and heart of this play live." - Ned Du, Playwright