NO SUCH THING AS LOVE Returns to NYC This Month

After 2 years, the monthly live show moved to a weekly podcast and has become wildly popular with the vulnerability and humor of the terminally single hosts, Jessie Jolles and Claire Burns.

Their show, No Such Thing As Love, is returning to the stage at the iconic Carolines because VDay is their DDay and they have dating battle scars they need to get off their chest.

The show will include radio phenom, Taylor Strecker opening, a dating expert to share advice, and an actual live blind date on stage. It's a must see show for all. If you're single or partnered, you'll thank your lucky stars you're not them.



For more information visit: https://www.carolines.com/events/no-such-thing-as-love-live-podcast/





