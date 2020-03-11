NO NAME... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Variety Show Announced at Otto's

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced a Friday, March 13th show at Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan, March 13th at 7:00 pm.

Performers to include Ophira Eisenberg, Charles McBee, Omar Olusion & more! Music provided by The Summer Replacements: Carl "Baby Foo Year, No Problem" Fortunato, Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González and "King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill.

No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com





