NO NAME... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Variety Show Announced at Otto's
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced a Friday, March 13th show at Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan, March 13th at 7:00 pm.
Performers to include Ophira Eisenberg, Charles McBee, Omar Olusion & more! Music provided by The Summer Replacements: Carl "Baby Foo Year, No Problem" Fortunato, Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González and "King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill.
No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)